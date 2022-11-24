Best Warzone 2 RPK Loadout Guide

The RPK has returned to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 as a light machine gun instead of an assault rifle.

Found inside the Kastovia Platform, the RPK is all about peppering enemies without losing accuracy. It has one of the best recoils in Warzone 2. If you are looking for an offensive option that can also be used defensively to provide covering fire, look no further.

You can unlock the RPK by leveling up Kastov 762 to level 16 in Warzone 2.

The following guide will tell you how to make the best RPK loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Best RPK loadout and attachments

Muzzle : Polarfire-S (unlocks at Lachmann-762 level 5)

: Polarfire-S (unlocks at Lachmann-762 level 5) Barrel : TAC 597 Barrel (unlocks at RPK level 3)

: TAC 597 Barrel (unlocks at RPK level 3) Optic : Schlager 3.4X (unlocks at RAPP H level 12)

: Schlager 3.4X (unlocks at RAPP H level 12) Underbarrel : Lockgrip Precision-40 (unlocks at Lachmann Sub level 9)

: Lockgrip Precision-40 (unlocks at Lachmann Sub level 9) Ammunition: 7.42 High Velocity (unlocks at Lachmann-762 level 12)

Our class setup will provide an edge in long-range combat. You need a more precise vision: Schlager 3.4X provides you with 3.4X magnification. This means you can look deep into maps and take out enemies from almost any point. You are also extracting information on the enemy squads’ positions boosting your winning capability.

TAC 597 is best for velocity and range, justifying its inclusion in the long-range class setup of RPK in Warzone 2. You will have enough damage to pick out enemies from any place.

The bullet velocity is improved by including 7.42 High-Velocity ammunition, providing a higher probability of landing long-range kills. The recoil steadiness feature of Lockgrip Precision-40 made it a must-have on RPK, controlling your vertical and horizontal recoil.

No one will know your position on the map due to the Polarfire-S providing sound suppression and recoil smoothness. This muzzle also improves your damage range and bullet velocity, making RPK overpowered in the long range.