Best Warzone 2 LMGs In Season 1

The light machine guns of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 are incredibly powerful right now. You might say that LMGs are dominating the meta and so many players are simply running the best LMG instead of any other weapon.

LMGs have traditionally been bulky and sluggish weapons to use. In Warzone 2, however, they are almost like overbearing assault rifles; giving you great accuracy, controllable recoil, and stopping power at long ranges.

The following guide will tell you the best LMGs to pick in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

RPK

The RPK is widely considered to be broken right now, which means that the LMG might possibly get nerfed down the road.

Its base stats are moderate at best. However, once you have built a good RPK loadout, you will discover that the LMG functions like a highly accurate and powerful assault rifle.

You can beam enemies at long ranges with hard-hitting shots with minimal recoil. A fully kitted RPK is an incredibly easy weapon to use and that is why it has become so popular among players in the current season.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

RAAL MG

If you are looking for an LMG that hits like a truck, look no further than the RAAL MG.

It is one of the best weapons you can pick in Warzone 2 right now among all classes. It is also closely fighting with the RPK for the top spot. Hence, you cannot go wrong with either LMG.

The RAAL MG features a slow fire rate but each bullet does immense damage. The slow fire rate not only makes its recoil easier to control but also conserves ammo.

Get yourself a RAAL MG loadout for quads and trios to take on multiple enemies at the same time. The only drawback of this weapon is its poor mobility. Your movements will be sluggish but your shots will be anything but.

Icarus 556

The Icarus 556 is another LMG that you can consider to level up in the weapon category. Its recoil can be difficult to control and hence, requires a proper Icarus 556 loadout.

However, it has better mobility than the other LMG and is a beast in medium-range encounters. You can treat the Icarus 556 as a mid-range AR if you want.