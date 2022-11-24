Best Warzone 2 P890 Loadout Guide

The P890 is a semi-automatic pistol that will be available to you from the start of Call of Duty: Warzone 2. You will not have to unlock it by performing any feats of strength.

However, if you are looking to create an overpowered akimbo loadout build using dual P890 pistols, you will have to invest some time playing Warzone 2 to unlock the necessary attachments.

The P890 belongs to the Bruen 890 Platform and offers accuracy and damage. It is a reliable secondary weapon to have in any loadout. However, as stated above, the P890 truly shines with used in an akimbo loadout.

The following guide will tell you how to create the best P890 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Best P890 akimbo loadout and attachments

Muzzle : FT Steel Fire

: FT Steel Fire Laser : 1MW Pistol Laser

: 1MW Pistol Laser Magazine : 12-Round Mag

: 12-Round Mag Rear Grip : Akimbo P890

: Akimbo P890 Trigger Action: Bruen Express

The Sound Suppression of this FT Steel Fire allows using P890 in the short range. You can also use this attachment in the long range due to its high bullet velocity and low recoil.

1MW Pistol Laser attachment allows you to have Hip Fire Accuracy and Hip Recoil Control. The same attachment also allows you to have decent mobile fire speed due to the good Sprint to Fire Speed.

Talking of Hipfire, Akimbo P890 allows you to wield two P890 that you can hip-fire at the same time. If you want to deal massive damage to the enemy, you can swap 12-Round Mag to the Armor Piercing Rounds.

The Bruen Express trigger further improves the fire rate which is crucial for the 1v1 close-range gunfight. This trigger attachment also provides an extra bit of accuracy for long-range use.