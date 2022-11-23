Best Warzone 2 TAQ-56 Loadout Guide

The TAQ-56 is one of the most popular and robust assault rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It is not only one of the first weapons you can unlock in the game (the other being M4) but also one of the best loadouts you can create for long-range precision kills.

The TAQ-56 AR is basically the SCAR-L from Modern Warfare 2 and older games in the franchise. While the SCAR-L did not achieve as much fame as some of the other notable weapons, its new TAQ-56 variant is currently the meta in Warzone 2.

You can unlock the TAQ-56 assault rifle in Warzone 2 by reaching player level 19. Progressing further will unlock the TAQ-V and the TAQ-M in the same order.

Since it is the starting weapon in the Tactique Verte Platform, you do not need to level up any other weapon in the progression tree. However, you will still need to level up the other Tactique Verte weapons for all of your attachments.

The following guide will help you build the best TAQ-56 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. You will also get to know about what attachments, equipment, and perk package to use for your class build.

Best TAQ-56 loadout and attachments

Muzzle : Echoline GS-X

: Echoline GS-X Barrel: 17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel Optic : SZ SRO-7

: SZ SRO-7 Underbarrel : VX Pineapple

: VX Pineapple Magazine: 60 Round Mag

The inclusion of a 17.5’ Tundra Pro Barrel ensures that you have enough damage range and bullet velocity to pick out enemies from every field. The long-range recoil is controlled by the addition of Echoline GS-X, helping you take out enemies silently and smoothly.

VX Pineapple further improves your recoil and aiming idle stability in this class setup. You do not have to worry about taking the fights at long ranges, as the stability of your gun is a critical factor in this class setup.

You need your vision to be as transparent as possible during the matches, so the addition of SZ SRO-7 improves your killing potential by providing a better view of the game. To end the attachments, the 60 Round Mag is an excellent option, providing you with more poking ability and helping you win in clutch situations.