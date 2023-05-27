Best Warzone 2 SMGs In Season 1

Submachine guns are what you need when it comes to aggressive play in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

They are lightweight for increased mobility, and most often feature high fire rates to mow down enemies in medium to close ranges.

SMGs are all about getting in close to enemy players. There is no point in camping with these weapons.

If you are looking for the best SMGs in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, the following guide is what you came here for.

Lachmann Sub

The Lachmann Sub is easily one of the best SMGs in the current meta. It is an all-rounder that dominates medium-ranged gunfights by doing the most damage of all weapons in the category.

It is also a highly mobile weapon that allows you to be quick on your feet, chase down enemies, or reposition yourself for flanks.

The Lachmann Sub also features a clear iron sight, freeing up one attachment slot. With the right Lachmann Sub loadout, you will be looking at impressive damage range, bullet velocity, a large magazine size, and excellent recoil control.

Fennec 45

The Fennec 45 is also another weapon that may as well define the Warzone 2 SMG meta right now. It features the highest fire rate of all submachine guns that can shred down armor-plated enemies within seconds.

If you are looking to pick up on SMG to level up, we highly recommend going for a Fennec 45 loadout. Once you become familiar with its fire rate, you will realize how lethal this SMG can be in close quarters, especially when clearing up rooms.

FSS Hurricane

When it comes to low recoil loadouts in Warzone 2, nothing beats the FSS Hurricane. If you are looking for something more reliable for medium-range gunfights, consider the FSS Hurricane for its excellent accuracy. You also get great hip-fire stability for close-quarters run-and-guns.

Just note that the FSS Hurricane sacrifices a bit of range and stopping power for increased ammo capacity and enhanced stability. You can address this within your FSS Hurricane loadout.