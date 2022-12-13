Warzone 2 Gun Tier List, Best Meta Guns

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 features over 50 weapons to choose from in the current season, all of which are split between assault rifles, submachine guns, light machine guns, battle rifles, marksman rifles, and sniper rifles.

When it comes to picking the best weapons in Warzone 2, you must first start with the role you want to fill in. This mainly depends on your playstyle.

If you are aggressive and like to rush straight into enemies, for example, you will need the best SMGs in the game. If you like to beam or sniper enemies from range, pick the best ARs or snipers respectively.

Given the sheer number of weapons available in Warzone 2 and how all of them have varying stats, it can become challenging to find the right weapon for you.

The following guide will provide you with the best Warzone 2 guns tier list for the ongoing first season. You can check below what guns you should be leveling on priority and what weapons to leave behind.

Tier Guns S Fennec 45, Kastov 762, Kastov-74u, Lachmann Sub, M4, P890, RPK, Signal 50, TAQ-56 A BAS-P, FTAC Recon, Lachmann 762, Lockwood MK2, PDSW 528, SP-X 80, STB 556, Victus XMR B 556 Icarus, RAPP H, Sakin MG38, M13B, Minibak, TAQ-M, TAQ-V, Vaznev 9K, VEL 46 C EBR-14, HCR 56, Kastov 545, M16, MX9, Rapp H

S Tier: These are the absolute Warzone 2 meta guns right now and are so overpowered that they will surely be nerfed down the road. You do not even need the right loadout attachments or tunings to start wreaking havoc with these guns.

A Tier: These are contenders for the best weapons in Warzone 2 and might possibly become the meta with a little push. You will need some of the basic attachments with these guns.

B Tier: These are solidly viable with slight trade-offs. You need to have an excellent loadout with all of the best attachments to make these guns work right. You also need to be familiar with their recoil patterns.

C Tier: These guns need buffs before becoming viable. There is no reason to pick their stock versions over the higher tiers unless you need to level them up for attachments.

What are the best meta weapons in Warzone 2 Season 1?

Fennec 45 (SMG)

The Fennec 45 has the highest fire rates in Warzone 2. Moreover, its damage is absolutely insane, allowing you to kill an enemy in a mere second at close range.

Its high mobility further allows you to quickly chase and mow down enemies. It is almost the best SMG you can have to clear out rooms. The Fennec 45 is simply deadly in close ranges.

The only problem with this SMG is its recoil and lower accuracy at longer ranges. While there is nothing that can be done for the range, you can lower its recoil for a run-and-gun playstyle with the best Fennec 45 loadout.

Kastov 762 (AR)

Kastov 762 is as close as you will come to the original AK-47 in Warzone 2. It features solid damage and a decent fire rate.

The only thing that needs to be addressed is its recoil and control for accuracy, which will require a custom Kastov 762 loadout . You can quickly increase the aim stability on this weapon to boost its already excellent TTK.

Kastov-74u (AR)

The Kastov-74u is as devastating in Warzone 2 as the AK-74u was back in Call of Duty 4 days, and the only difference is that it has been changed into an assault rifle.

It is ideal for medium and close-quarter combat due to its superior damage, fire rate, mobility, and handling stats.

The only problem with the Kastov-74U SMG is a lower range and a higher recoil due to its short barrel and receiver. You can address these issues with a good Kastov-74U loadout for a lethal weapon in your hands.

Lachmann Sub (SMG)

You will find plenty of Lachmann Subs to loot on the map, which is good because this is one of the best SMGs in the game.

Hailing like the previous MP5, the Lachmann Sub is about close-quarter combat. It features high accuracy and high control, so you do not have to worry about any recoil or weapon kicks.

The Lachmann Sub has tons of modular potential. Depending on your playstyle and requirements, you can customize it in various degrees for the best Lachmann Sub loadout .

M4 (AR)

The M4 is the first weapon you get in the game, but that does not mean it lacks firepower. It is easily one of the best all-rounders in Warzone 2, at least in the current season.

The overall base stats of the M4 are balanced, making it a jack-of-all-trades and allowing it to be customized to excel at any range and in any combat style.

All of the M4’s base stats are fairly decent, but it always helps to improve recoil and accuracy. With a well-customized M4 loadout in your hands, you can bring it to its full potential and destroy enemies at any given range.

RPK (LMG)

The RPK has changed the LMG landscape in Warzone 2. It combines all of the positives of an assault rifle with the support of an LMG. The fact is that in the current meta, you can easily choose the RPK over even the best ARs in the game.

This is because of the RPK’s extreme damage stats at both long and medium ranges. Moreover, with this gun, you also get a lot of recoil stability and higher mobility than you would get with an average LMG.

Top this off with a large magazine size, you can constantly wreak havoc upon enemy players. All of these stats make this weapon easily the best weapon in the game yet.

You just need the best RPK loadout to beam enemies at medium and long ranges.

Signal 50 (Sniper)

The current meta of Warzone 2 boosts the usage of Signal 50. This weapon is one of the best in the sniping category and provides an excellent fire rate to bring them large numbers of enemies within a few seconds.

Signal 50 provides a tremendous advantage in close-range combat as the weapon is easy to handle due to lower recoil. Additionally, you can retake the shots to kill the tagged enemies due to the fast fire rate.

You can play an all-rounder role with this weapon, putting you an advantage over others in the current Warzone 2 meta. Just craft a balanced class to improve the ADS and sprint-to-fire speed to overcome the slow scope speed.

TAQ-56 (AR)

The TAQ-56 is an incredibly popular assault right pick right now and for good reason. It features excellent damage in medium to long range with manageable recoil.