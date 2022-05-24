V Rising Castle Heart: Stop Decay, Upgrades

V Rising is a survival game and like all survivals, crafting and building up from the ground is a basic feature of the game. One of the most important items for players to craft and use in the game is a Castle Heart. This guide will introduce you to castle Heart in V Rising and how to maintain it.

How to Build Castle Heart in V Rising

Castle Heart is the item that you need to craft to even start building your castle. Castle Hearts act as a symbol of your possession of the area as your own, allowing you to then build on it and move on from there.

Being such an important item, Castle Heart is required by all players to start, and it is fortunately very cheap to build.

To build a Castle Heart, you need 240 Stones and 20 Blood Essence.

The stone can be easily gathered from stone nodes spread throughout the land. All you need is a mace to start collecting stone in V Rising.

To get the Blood Essence, you need to go on a bit of a murder spree to kill as many humans or animals (in the game) as you can and get Blood Essence from them.

Understanding V Rising Castle Heart Decay

Your Castle Heart provides power to all the structures in your castle using the blood inside it.

All your tools such as the Blood Press are powered by your Castle Heart. Additionally, the defense of your castle also depends on the Castle Heart.

Unfortunately, over time, the Castle Hearts starts to decay. This means your castle will start to lose all of its power as well as defenses. This is the concept of Castle Heart Decay in V Rising.

The degree of the decay can be judged by looking at the red markings that start appearing on your castle wall as the Castle Heart decays more and more.

How Stop Castle Heart Decay in V Rising

To keep your Castle Heart from decaying away, you need to keep feeding Blood Essence to your Castle Heart. To do so, all you need to do is place Blood Essence in the Castle Heart Slots.

Blood Essence is the main ingredient that you need to keep your Castle Heart active. Every time you head out, make sure you collect as much Blood Essence as you can, and then simply put it in your Castle Heart to keep it active and running.

You need 18 Blood Essence to keep your Castle Heart satisfied for around 2 hours and 30 mins in real-time. This means that with only 180 Blood Essence, you are set for a whole day of fully functional Castle Heart.

V Rising Castle Heart Upgrades

Since the Castle Heart proves to be vital to your castle, it’s best that you upgrade your Castle Heart. By Upgrading the Castle Heart, you can load in more Blood Essence at any given time, slowing decay.

Upgrading the Castle Heart also expands the Castle Capacity, Border Limit and Servant limit of your Castle.

To upgrade your Castle Heart, you need Copper Ingots and Leather. The first upgrade will cost you 12 Copper Ingots and 12 Leather. The price for each subsequent upgrade will go up as you level up your Castle Heart.