In this V Rising Raiding Guide, we will explain how raiding works in the game and how to make a Siege Golem. We will also give you some raiding tips to make raiding easier for you. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

How the Raiding Works in V Rising

While V Rising starts out as a survival game, it quickly becomes a battle of supremacy over the land vs other players. A huge chunk of this conflict is raiding and sieging castles!

Raiding in V Rising will be your main activity after you’ve taken down all the main enemies and bosses of the region. You’ll be looting the castles of other players for all their rare items and resources

Your main target, however, should be the Soul Shards. These are powerful artifacts that dub you Dracula of the server once you have all four.

To Raid in V Rising you need bombs and, most importantly, a Siege Golem. When raiding Wooden Castles bombs are enough as their walls will quickly fall to them. However, against Stone Castles, the Siege Golem is a must.

So, once you have your equipment, bombs and Siege Golem ready (more on how to construct one below) you need to pick a Castle to raid. Scout one on the map and find a tactical spot to start summoning your Siege Golem

Do note that when you summon your Siege Golem, a message is sent throughout the server informing them that a Golem is summoned. To make matters worse, your Golem’s location is known to all and shown on the map!

So, be ready to defend the Golem while it’s being summoned. It can be destroyed so try to keep it safe and be ready for some PvP mayhem.

If you successfully summon it, you can take control of the Golem by interacting with it. While in the Siege Golem, you have a new set of skills built to destroy Stone Castle walls. Pilot the golem over and being hammering away.

It’s important to note that while you’re in the Golem, you can be killed if the golem is destroyed, so try and bring some friends along to defend you while you do this.

Once you’ve breached the castle, the loot is yours for the taking. Take everything you can and get out.

Whilst we’ve described how to successfully conduct a raid, you have to be prepared to be sieged at your own castle a well. To protect yourself, quickly upgrade to a Stone Castle quickly.

Next, keep an eye out for Golem spawn messages and check if its anywhere near your castle. If you’re attacked. Go defend your castle and move your precious items to your private stash.

How to Make Siege Golem in V Rising

To make your Siege Golem, the first thing you must do is to beat Terah the Geomancer. She unlocks the recipe for the Siege Golem Stone. After that, you need the following items for the Siege Golem Stone:

200x Stone Brick

200x Gem Dust

18x Scourgestone

12x Greater Blood Essence

Gem Cutting Table

Once crafted, the Siege Golem Stone will allow you to start summoning the golem. You always want to summon near the castle you want to raid to allow yourself maximum time in the golem to break the walls down.

V Rising Raiding Tips

There are a few tips related to Raiding in V Rising that are incredibly important to know: