V Rising Unsullied Heart Locations: How to Get Greater Blood Essence

Greater Blood Essence is an important resource that is required very early in the game. They are also hard to get. The following guide will help you in that regard by pointing out the locations of Unsullied Hearts you need to make Greater Blood Essence in V Rising.

V Rising Unsullied Heart Locations

Unsullied Hearts are the resources required to lay hands on the Greater Blood Essence in V Rising. You need 4 Unsullied Hearts to craft a Greater Blood Essence.

Unsullied Hearts can’t be crafted and are dropped by stronger creatures in the game i.e. Wolves, Humans, Bosses, etc. These creatures are mostly at a level around 30. Farm the resources to kill the wolves and high-tier humans to get the Unsullied Hearts in V Rising.

There’s no specific place to find the creatures which drop the Unsullied Heart. Just keep exploring the map to come across such creatures. Once again, they are rare ingredients. Hence, make sure to collect and save any Unsullied Hearts you get by taking down strong creatures for Greater Blood Essence.

Unsullied Hearts are also used for blood and healing in V Rising but it would be such a waste to use such a precious item for blood.

How to Get Greater Blood Essence

Once you have 4 Unsullied Hearts, the only thing you further need to do is to put them in the Blood Press to get the Greater Blood Essence.

After getting the Greater Blood Essence, you would be able to set up the servant coffin. Setting up the servant coffin is one of the important objectives of V Rising.

One other basic use of Greater Blood Essence is to craft better magic sources. At later stages of the game, Greater Blood Essence can also be put into use for making high-tier items.