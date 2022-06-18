The Sims 4 Cheats For Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4

If you want to take over the game quickly and easily, the best way is to use the cheats but using the cheats is a whole process in Sims 4. We have explained the detailed process of activating and using cheats in The Sims 4 For Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4.

The process for using the cheats in each console is different, so we have solved this problem in this guide by briefly explaining each one. This guide for The Sims 4 also includes all cheats for the skills, money, UI, and Item. We have made separate headings for each cheat so you can find them easily.

How to Enable Cheats in The Sims 4

Cheats are tough to remember, but The Sims 4 has made the process much more difficult by adding a step before utilizing the cheats. To use the cheat, you must first activate it. This may be done by following one of the following methods, depending on the console you’re using:

For PC.

Hold down Ctrl + Shift + C if you’re on a PC.

For Mac.

If you’re using a Mac, hold down Command + Shift + C.

For Xbox One

If you’re using an Xbox One, simultaneously press all the trigger buttons.

For Playstation 4

If you’re using PlayStation 4, simultaneously press all the trigger buttons.

How to Enable Testing Cheats in The Sims 4

Enabling cheats is different in every console because of the difference in controls but enabling testing cheats is the same for every console because it is just like a cheat, and you know cheats are universal for every platform in Sim 4.

When you enable cheats, a pop-up box will display on top of the screen. Press enter after typing testingcheats true or testingcheats on. After that, the game will confirm that the cheats have been enabled.

If you wish to turn off the cheats for whatever reason, type testingcheats false or testingcheats off in the same pop-up window. Then, in the same pop-up window, type and enter to input the real cheats.

The Sims 4 Shift-Click Cheats

There is an option in Sims 4 to show more cheat options by shift-clicking on the sims. Don’t worry if you are playing on PlayStation or Xbox, as both don’t have the shift button.

To shift-click on Playstation, press X + O simultaneously, and for Xbox, press A + B simultaneously. For example, if you want to boost your Sim’s mood, right-click on the Sim and pick Cheat Need. After doing this, you can boost the mood of your Sim.

If you want your Sim to not want anything like food or rest, you may also disable need decay by choosing cheat Need and Disable Need Decay.

You can do several things while Shift-Clicking like:

Rest the status of the Sim.

Teleport the Sim by Shift-clicking on the arrival location.

Clean any item.

Change the name and trait of your Sim.

The Sims 4 Money Cheats

To get 1000 simoleons, enter “ rosebud ” or “ kaching .”

” or “ .” To get 50000 simoleons, enter “ motherlode .”

.” To give your household the custom amount of money, enter “ Money X .”

.” To reduce the price of all your neighboring lots, enter “ FreeRealEstate On .”

.” To switch off the billing of your home utilities, enter “autopay_bills true“.

The Sims 4 Skill Cheats

You can find all the skill cheats below, but you can replace 5 with any number from 0 to 10 to determine the skill level you want.

set_skill_level Major_Bartending 5

set_skill_level Major_Charisma 5

set_skill_level Major_Comedy 5

set_skill_level Major_Fishing 5

set_skill_level Skill_Fitness 5

set_skill_level Major_Gardening 5

set_skill_level Major_GourmetCooking 5

set_skill_level Major_Guitar 5

set_skill_level Major_Handiness 5

set_skill_level Major_HomestyleCooking 5

set_skill_level Major_Logic 5

set_skill_level Major_Mischief 5

set_skill_level Major_Painting 5

set_skill_level Major_Photography 5

set_skill_level Major_Piano 5

set_skill_level Major_Programming 5

set_skill_level Major_RocketScience 5

set_skill_level Major_VideoGaming 5

set_skill_level Major_Violin 5

set_skill_level Major_Writing 5

The Sims 4 Item Cheats

To unravel unique career goods, enter “ ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement “

“ To reveal goods in the catalog that you normally wouldn’t be able to see, enter “ showhiddenobjects “.

“. To construct objects wherever you choose, enter “ enablefreebuild “.

“. Add things where the grid won’t let you enter “moveobjects on“.

The Sims 4 World and UI Cheats