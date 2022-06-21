The Sims 4 is about creating your Sim characters and leading them through their lives; cheats may let you do just that. While playing your favorite game, cheats are utilized to have fun and improve the gaming experience. You can use some cheats in The Sims 4 to make it more exciting to play as a Vampire, and we will be going over all such cheats in this guide.

How to Enable The Sims 4 Vampire Cheats

If you insist on playing Sims 4 as a vampire, you’ll need The Sims 4 Vampires. Make your Sim a Vampire by giving them free Power Points, unlocking powers, and increasing their skill levels. By using CTRL+SHIFT+C, you may access the Cheat Console. Before inserting the cheats below, enter the cheat code testingcheats true.

To transform your Sim into a vampire naturally and within a few days:

stats.set_stat commodity_BecomingVampire 2160

To transform your Sim into a vampire instantly:

traits.equip_trait trait_OccultVampire

To transform your Vampire into a normal sim:

traits.remove_trait trait_OccultVampire

The Sims 4 Vampire Cheats

Although a vampire is among the best Sims 4 characters, embracing a new immortal style of life isn’t for everyone. After all, you must study to improve and rank your abilities. But don’t worry, we’ve got all the Sims 4 vampire cheats you’ll need to make your Sim even more powerful than ever.

First of all, you must know how to get the Sim ID. Use the following cheat to get the Sim ID:

Sims.Get_Sim_ID_By_Name

The Sims 4 Increasing Vampire Rank Cheats

In The Sims 4, there are five levels of vampires. You begin as a Fledgling and progress through Minor, Prime, Master, and Grand Master ranks as you gain experience points. As a Vampire, you gain a tendency to lead to level advancements and the chance to buy new powers using Power Points. You must, however, pick a weakness every 4 levels or so.

Because vampire power rises 17x on the way up towards the Grand Master Vampire, you’ll advance up many levels each time you utilize the cheat. To go from Fledgling to Minor, you must achieve four levels.

Increasing your vampire level is difficult, but there are certain shortcuts if you want to get it done quickly. All the Sims 4 vampire rank cheat codes listed below will speed up your progress.

To become a Minor Vampire, use the following cheat:

stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 202

To become a Prime Vampire, use the following cheat:

stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 630

To become a Master Vampire, use the following cheat:

stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 1058

To become a Grand Master Vampire, use the following cheat:

stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 1486

To become a Vampire of the max rank and getting 2 Power Points, use the following cheat:

stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP 1593

The Sims 4 Maxing Out Vampire Skills Cheats

The Sims 4: Vampires includes two talents, the first being the vampire lore skill, and the second of which is the pipe organ skill. There are 15 levels of vampire knowledge and 10 levels of pipe organ.

To max out Vampire Lore Skill, use the following cheat:

stats.set_skill_level VampireLore 15

To max out Pipe Organ Skill, use the following cheat:

stats.set_skill_level Major_PipeOrgan 10

The Sims 4 Removing Vampire Weaknesses Cheats

You may create a stronger vampire than ever before but also weaker due to their blood and sunlight requirements. The Vampire reset power cheat codes in The Sims 4 will allow you to remove weaknesses without sacrificing your other powers or losing power points. We’ll also be able to reset the power supply board.

Use the following cheat to remove vulnerabilities while continuing to keep your Vampire Powers:

bucks.lock_all_perks_for_bucks_type 40962 {simID} false

To refund vampire power points and reset the power board, use the following cheat:

bucks.lock_all_perks_for_bucks_type 40961 {simID} true

The Sims 4 Vampire Trait Cheats

Below is a fast cheat sheet with almost all of our favorite methods to design your Sim and also get them started. The vampire trait cheats codes in The Sims 4 are reserved for the brave. They offer you control over others and aid in the restoration of mankind.

If you want your Vampire to get the “Regained Humanity” trait to make them kind and safe, use the following cheat:

traits.equip_trait RegainedHumanity

If you want your Vampire to get the “I am the Master” trait to let them grant supernatural control to others like Vampire Offspring, use the following cheat:

traits.equip_trait TheMaster

If you want your Vampire to get the “A True Master” trait to let them have Mind Control Powers and increased Vampire Energy to call others, use the following cheat:

traits.equip_trait TrueMaster

The Sims 4 Vampire Energy Cheats

Nothing is more frustrating than running out of juice and having no way of recharging your batteries. We now have a cheat code to make your Sim feel invigorated and give them maximum energy.

stats.set_stat commodity_Motive_Visible_Vampire_Power 100

You can also drain a Vampire’s energy by using the following cheat:

stats.set_stat commodity_Motive_Visible_Vampire_Power -100

The Sims 4 Vampire Death Cheats

In The Sims 4, there are several ways to die. However, nothing is worse than dying as a vampire in the light. If you want your Sim to have this experience, utilize one of the cheat codes listed below.

The following is a cheat sheet. Transform your Sim into a sun-dead ghost right away. This trick is compatible with both Vampire and non-vampire Sims.

traits.equip_trait Vampire_Sun

If you want to kill your Vampire Sim by the Sun, use the following cheat:

stats.set_stat commodity_Vampire_SunExposure -100

The Sims 4 Getting Vampire Powers Cheats

One of the most appealing aspects of becoming a vampire is the ability to possess unique talents that other Sims lack. The cheat codes below will tell you how to gain these skills without becoming a vampire. The Sim ID of the Sim you want to unlock the perk for is {targetsim}.

To get the “Eternally Welcome” power, use the following cheat:

bucks.unlock_perk AlwaysWelcome true 40961 {targetsim}

To get the “Beyond the Herd” power, use the following cheat:

bucks.unlock_perk LoseHumanity_Social true 40961 {targetsim}

To get the “Immortal Pleasures” power, use the following cheat:

bucks.unlock_perk LoseHumanity_Fun true 40961 {targetsim}

To get the “Tamed Thirst” power, use the following cheat:

bucks.unlock_perk TameTheThirst true 40961 {targetsim}

To get the “Occult Student”, “Occult Disciple” or “Occult Master” power, use the following cheat:

bucks.unlock_perk PotentPower_3 true 40961 {targetsim}

To get the “Vampire Creation” power, use the following cheat:

bucks.unlock_perk VampireCreation true 40961 {targetsim}

To get the “Vampiric Charm,” “Vampiric Allure” or “Vampiric Fascination” power, use the following cheat:

bucks.unlock_perk AlluringVisage_3 true 40961 {targetsim}

To get the “Mesmerize” power, use the following cheat:

bucks.unlock_perk Mesmerize true 40961 {targetsim}

To get the “Irresistible Slumber” power, use the following cheat:

bucks.unlock_perk IrresistibleSlumber true 40961 {targetsim}

To get the “Child Of The Moon,” “Creature of the Night,” or “Master of Darkness” power, use the following cheat:

bucks.unlock_perk NocturnalAffinity_Level3 true 40961 {targetsim}

To get the “Vampiric Slumber”, “Greater Vampiric Slumber” or “Vampiric Trance” power, use the following cheat:

bucks.unlock_perk VampiricSlumber_Level3 true 40961 {targetsim}

To get the “Manipulate Life Spirit” power, use the following cheat:

bucks.unlock_perk ManipulateLifeSpirit true 40961 {targetsim}

To get the “Dampened Emotions/Suppressed Emotions/Deadened Emotions” power, use the following cheat:

bucks.unlock_perk EmotionalDampening_Level3 true 40961 {targetsim}

To get the “Deprive Needs” power, use the following cheat:

bucks.unlock_perk NeedsNaughtiness true 40961 {targetsim}

To get the “Supernatural Speed” power, use the following cheat:

bucks.unlock_perk VampireRun true 40961 {targetsim}

To get the “Odorless” power, use the following cheat:

bucks.unlock_perk LoseHumanity_Hygiene true 40961 {targetsim}

To get the “Sun Resistance/Greater Sun Resistance/Perfect Sun Resistance” power, use the following cheat:

bucks.unlock_perk ResistanceSolis_Level3 true 40961 {targetsim}

To get the “Vampiric Strength/Vampiric Brawn/Vampiric Might” power, use the following cheat:

bucks.unlock_perk VampiricStrength_Level3 true 40961 {targetsim}

To get the “Cast Hallucination” power, use the following cheat:

bucks.unlock_perk Hallucinate true 40961 {targetsim}

To get the “Command” power, use the following cheat:

bucks.unlock_perk Command true 40961 {targetsim}

To get the “Bat Form” power, use the following cheat:

bucks.unlock_perk BatForm true 40961 {targetsim}

To get the “Garlic Immunity” power, use the following cheat:

bucks.unlock_perk GarlicImmunity true 40961 {targetsim}

To get the “Detect Personality” power, use the following cheat:

bucks.unlock_perk DetectPersonality true 40961 {targetsim}

To get the “Influence Emotion/Alter Emotion/Control Emotion” power, use the following cheat:

bucks.unlock_perk EmotionalBurst_3 true 40961 {targetsim}

To get the “Mist Form” power, use the following cheat:

bucks.unlock_perk MistForm true 40961 {targetsim}

The Sims 4 Vampire Cheats Not Working

Whether the vampire cheats in The Sims 4 aren’t functioning, check to see if testingcheats is enabled and if the cheat is entered correctly. I recommend copying and pasting from the browser into the game to avoid any accidental errors while inputting a cheat code.

Some cheats require your Vampire to be at a certain vampire rank to activate them. Furthermore, certain abilities contradict others, and you won’t be able to use both simultaneously. Furthermore, certain cheats require a Sim ID, which you must get and record before inputting the cheat code.

Install TwistedMexi’s AllCheats Mod or AllCheats Mod if your cheats are not working. Directly save the ts4script file to your Documents > Electronic Arts > The Sims 4 > Mods directory. If you haven’t previously, go into your Sims game and do the following: Check both the “Enable Mods” and “Enable Script Mods” choices under Options > Game Options > Other, then restart your game.