How to Get / Use UI Cheats Extension Mod in The Sims 4

This hassle of remembering hundreds of cheats in The Sims 4 is solved with the release of the UI Cheats Extension Mod. Now you won’t have to remember a bunch of cheats and write them down in an old fashion so you can use them whenever you want. You can modify anything like leveling up and earning money by clicking on it.

The cheats won’t let you edit the value of the thing you are cheating on. You only have the choice of increasing or decreasing by the set value. With the help of this cheats extension mod, you can level up on anything in the game easily and quickly, so follow the guide below and learn how to download and install it in your game.

How to Download the Sims 4 UI Cheats Extension Mod

The whole procedure for downloading the UI Cheats Extension mod is very easy. Start by going to the Weerbesu Patreon Page and downloading the v1.32. The website Patreon doesn’t allow you to download the latest version except if you are Patreon which you can become by simply paying $2.

You can still download the legacy version free by going to the Compatibility section. There you will find the link to download. Whether you downloaded the legacy or the latest version, the process for installation is the same. Follow the simple steps given below:

Unzip the file you just downloaded.

Go to the system files of the sims 4 where you installed it.

Open the Mods folder and make a new folder named UI Cheats Extension.

Now copy the contents of the file that unzipped and paste it into the UI Cheats Extension folder.

All the work is done, and the mod is installed.

One thing to note here is that you can download the UI Cheats Extension Mod from anywhere on the internet, but we will promise the source’s credibility, so it’s best to download it from the creator page.

How to Use The Sims 4 UI Cheats Extension Mod

After you have installed the UI Cheats Extension Mod by following the instructions from above, run the game like you normally do. To use this mod, click on anything you want to change, like if you want to change the hunger from empty to full.

Right-click on it, and it will let you enter some value from -100 to +100. Write 100 if you want the stat to be full and -100 if you want it to be fully empty.

You can modify various things like increasing your job level, increasing your money, increasing your singing skills, change your relationship status simply by clicking on the thing and entering any value you like.