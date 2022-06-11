The Sims 4 Business Career Guide

Of all the careers Sims 4 has to offer, Business is one of the top careers to choose. Work-life in this career can initially be challenging and demanding, but after gaining some expertise, you can level up and earn good money. This guide will give you all the information you want on the Business career in The Sims 4, such as best skills, career levels, job ranks, best mods, and cheats.

How to Become a Businessman in The Sims 4?

When your sim has done the college education, you will get an option to choose a career for your sim. You will get various options like Astronaut, Business, Civil Designer, Conservationist, Criminal, Critic, and many more.

If you want to choose a Business career in Sims 4, pick the Find a Job option from the Career Panel in the bottom right corner and select the Business from the list of careers. Then you will be given an option to select a level 1 job: Mailroom Technician.

You can access your work from the computer. The first few levels of jobs are tiring, 9-5 jobs, but you must go through the process to gain level and become an expert. You will have to overcome the fact that you will have less free time in your early levels and eventually get a better job.

Best Skills and Traits for Business Career

For the first few levels of the career, you need to be consistent and not get bogged down by the amount of work. When you reach level 5, you will become confident in what you achieved.

Genius

A business career requires no particular trait, but you need some to not get stuck along the road. You need the genius trait to aid your sim in acquiring the logical skill.

Self Assured

Business is all about making choices, and you need to be confident and self-assured in your choices to achieve higher career levels. This trait will also increase your work performance.

Business Career Career Levels and Job Ranks

Level Job Salary 1 Mailroom Technician $128/day 2 Office Assistant $160/day 3 Assistant to the Manager $184/day 4 Assistant Manager $280/day 5 Regional Manager $424/day 6 Senior Manager $600/day

Management Career Levels and Job Ranks

Level Job Salary 7 Vice-President $720/day 8 President $1072/day 9 CEO $1608/day 10 Business Tycoon $3000/day

Investor Career Levels and Job Ranks

Level Job Salary 7 Future Trader $896/day 8 Hedge Fund Manager $1160/day 9 Corporate Raider $1744/day 10 Angel Investor $3248/day

Best Mods for Playing Business Career in The Sims 4

There are hundreds of mods in the sims 4, but we have mentioned mods related to a business career.

Unlimited Jobs Mod

This mod is for you if you have more than one skill and want to do more than one job. With the help of this mod, you can do multiple jobs and as many skills as you have. However, you also need some free time to do life tasks like sleep, family, and relationships. And it would be very devastating if you don’t manage all of these.

Part-time Career Mod

This mod is for the sims who are young and aspiring. They are not sure about what they want to do long-term. So why not join a part-time job so that you check the waters of that career. You can choose from various careers like a Professional Comedian, Social Media influencer, Street Performer, or a Youtuber.

The Sims 4 Business Career Cheats

To access the menu for cheating, you need to press Control + Shift + C. After you have accessed the menu, you need to type testingcheats on, or testing cheats true and hit enter. After that, you can type any of the codes given below to use them:

Promote

You can use “careers.promote business” to level up your sim in the business career and get a promotion to the next job that will be paying more.

Demote

You can use “careers. Demote business” if you want your sim to go back a level. This cheat will not go back if you have chosen a branch in your career. And if you are at level 1, this cheat will get you fired.