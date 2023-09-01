How To Get White Sword Of The Sky In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The White Sword of the Sky is a beautifully crafted legendary weapon in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that may as well be blessed by a goddess.

This one-handed sword can take out a major chunk of any enemy’s health with a single attack. The only problem is that getting the sword is not easy.

You need to first trigger a side quest in Zelda: TotK that requires you to travel to three corners of Hyrule before returning for your White Sword of the Sky.

How to get the White Sword of the Sky in Tears of the Kingdom

You get the White Sword of the Sky as a reward for completing the Mother Goddess Statue quest in Tears of the Kingdom.

Make your way into the Forgotten Temple near the Mayausiy Shrine in the Tanagar Canyon and you will discover a large Mother Goddess statue on the ground. Interact with it to begin the quest.

You then need to visit three smaller Goddess Statues out there for power, courage, and wisdom; and give each of them a particular dragon claw.

Goddess of Wisdom Naydra’s Claw)

Goddess of Courage (Farosh’s Claw)

Goddess of Power (Dinraal’s Claw)

Once you are done with this, make your way back to the location of the Forgotten temple in Tanagar Canyon to see whether the Goddess Mother statue is restored or not.

Interact with the statue and you will get the White Sword of the Sky in Tears of the Kingdom.

Statue and Dragon Claw locations

The first statue can be found at Spring of Power where you will meet the statue of Power who will ask you to bring Dinraal’s Claw. You can get this claw from a dinraal dragon by going to the peak of the Death Mountain.

The second statue is located in Spring of Power where you will meet the statue of Courage. This statue requires you to get Farosh’s Claw from the East Gerudo Chasm that you can find in the east of the Gerudo Desert.

The last statue can be found in Spring of Wisdom where you will meet the statue of Wisdom. The statue of power will ask you to bring Naydra’s Claw. The location of Naydra’s Claw can be found on top of Naydra Snowfield Chasm.

Scan the Skyward Sword amiibo

If you have the Skyward Sword amiibo, you can scan it to get the White Sword of the Sky without needing to rush to all three corners of Hyrule to complete the Mother Goddess Statue quest in Zelda: TotK.

Does the White Sword of the Sky respawn after it breaks in Zelda: TotK?

If your White Sword of the Sky legendary weapon gets broken, you can respawn it with the help of three different claws. These claws are Farosh’s Claw, Naydra’s Claw, and Dinraal’s Claw.

You have to present all these claws to the Goddess Mother Statue in Tanagar Canyon in order to respawn the White Sword of the Sky.

Unfortunately, you are unable to buy White Sword of the Sky from Bargainer Statues like you buy other legendary weapons from him.