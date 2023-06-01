Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom The Mother Goddess Statue Walkthrough 

The Mother Goddess Statue is one of the more complex quests in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. As the name suggests, this quest revolves around the statue of The Mother Goddess which has toppled. It is now up to you to restore it to its former glory.

Before you do so, you will need to find the three goddess statues since they play a significant part in its restoration. These can be found at the special Springs in the game.

To help you on your endeavor, we have written a detailed article that you can easily follow. Here is how to restore the Mother Goddess Statue and complete its quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to start The Mother Goddess Statue in Zelda: TotK

You can start the side quest by reaching the location of the Mother Goddess Statue in Tanagar Canyon. It is found in the Forgotten Temple at the exact coordinates -1070, 2682, -0081 in Tears of the Kingdom. When you get there, you’ll see the statue has seen better days.

In order to restore her, you will need to reach the 3 Goddess Statues. They will ask you to gather a Dragon Claw using which the Mother Goddess Statue will be restored.

How to complete The Mother Goddess Statue in Zelda: TotK

When you talk to the three goddess statues they will tell you that you need to collect three Dragon Claws. They need this for the restoration process.

When you present them to the statues, you will then go back to the Mother Goddess Statue and earn your reward.

Spring of Power

This statue is located at the Spring of Power. It is found on the Northeastern side of the map in the Akkala region. You can get there by going East from the Death Mountain. The exact location is shown in the map above.

As you interact with this statue of power, it will ask you to bring Dinraal’s Claw. Dinraal is a dragon and you can get this item by shooting an arrow at its claw. Go to the top of Death Mountain and watch the area in the North, so you can find the dragon.

As it shows up, target the dragon with your bow on its toe to get the Dinraal’s Claw. Shoot until it breaks off and the claw will be dropped down on the ground. Find it and bring it back to the statue at the spring.

Spring of Courage

Next, you need to go to the location of Spring of Power. You can find this statue in Tears of the Kingdom in the Faron Grasslands. You can further narrow your search by seeking out the exact coordinates 0876, -2368, and 0016.

This time you have to get Farosh’s claw from the dragon of the same name.

You can find him in the Gerudo region on the map. He spawns from the chasm located on the Eastern side of the Gerudo Desert. When he appears, shoot its claw with an arrow and then pick it up once it drops.

Take it back to the statue to complete the objective.

Spring of Wisdom

You have to make your way towards Spring of Wisdom. This spring is right next to the tower towards the West. You will find it at the coordinates 3919, -1332, and 0466.

Once you reach the spring, activate the statue and it will have you retrieve Naydra’s Claw.

The good news is that Naydra spawns close to the shrine further down West. You can see it as the chasm on the west from the Skyview Tower on the map above.

Simply get to the location, wait for the Naydra to spawn, and repeat the process you did for the other 2 dragons. Retrieve the claw and then offer it to the statue.

Visit the Mother Goddess Statue again in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As you have handed over three dragon claws to the respective 3 statues, you need to go back to see the statue of The Mother Goddess. Once you get back there, you will see that the statue has been restored.

Interact with the statue and you will get the White Sword of the Sky.