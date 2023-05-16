How To Reach The Top Of Death Mountain In Zelda: TotK

After winning the boss fight with Goron Yunobo, you must leave the storage battlefield and go west from the HQ toward Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Death Mountain. This is the third objective in the main quest Yunobo of Goron City.

Death Mountain is a hazardous volcano surrounded by Death Caldera Lava Lake. This was the dwelling place for the Divine Beast Vah Rudania in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Read our guide below to learn how to reach the top of the death mountain in Zelda: TotK.

Reaching the top of Death Mountain in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

After completing the 2nd quest objective in YunoboCo storage, ask Yunobo to break the cave wall using his rolling attack. After leaving the cave, move to Death Mountain, shown on your map as a yellow marker.

During your travel to Death Mountain in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you will see a mine cart and a Fan placed near the rails. These rails are the only (easy) path leading to the mountain’s peak. Grab both items and place the mine cart on the rail using Ultrahand ability. Now step inside the mine cart and attach the Fan to its backside.

Ask Yunobo to stand ahead of the mine cart, then activate the fan propeller using a weapon such as Zonaite Sword. By now, your travel to the mountain starts with our Goron friend rolling on the front. He keeps charging automatically while the propeller keeps pushing him ahead.

There will be several enemies and rocky barriers along the way, and you can eliminate both by commanding Yunobo to perform attacks in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. (Press A twice to do the magic)

Don’t worry; even if Fan runs out of charge on the way, it will recharge in no time. Having reached the end of the rail path, you can see the Sitsum Shrine. Completing this shrine in Tears of the Kingdom is a good idea if you want to make it a fast travel point for returning anytime soon.

Finally, make your way to the peak by climbing mountain walls. At the top, there will be a long cutscene with Yunobo. He explains how he received the wicked mask from the blond princess that changed his whole identity (for some time). After that, a new mid-boss fight starts with Moragia.

This is all from our guide to reaching the Top of Death Mountain in Zelda TotK.