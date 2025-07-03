How To Get The Sacred Scorpion Charm In Elden Ring

Sacred Scorpion Charm is a talisman in Elden Ring that is dedicated to enhancing the Holy attacks of its user. This talisman is a preferred choice for the assassins who strike from the shadows.

As this talisman also increases the damage taken by its wearer, the Sacred Scorpion Charm is best suited to players who like to stay in shadows and prefer distant combat. Finding this talisman is not a simple task, as it is locked behind an NPC invasion.

Let us help you acquire this talisman and tell you when to use it and when to avoid it completely.

Sacred Scorpion Charm Location in Elden Ring

Sacred Scorpion Charm in Elden Ring can be obtained by killing the invader Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater. She will invade you when you visit the Smoldering Church for the first time.

Smoldering Church can be found in the northwest region of Caelid, right next to the border of Limgrave. If you visit Caelid from the north (the normal route), you will come upon the Smoldering Church as soon as you enter the scarlet rot-infested area.

Once you reach near the door of Smoldering Church, Anastasia will attack you as a phantom. She uses a meat cleaver as a weapon and has a basic attack pattern. She swings her cleaver four times and does a jump slam attack with both hands.

You can simply avoid her attacks and use the jump, slam attack, roll back, and repeat strategy to take her down easily. Once defeated, Anastasia, Tarnished-Eater, drops the Sacred Scorpion Charm in Elden Ring.

Sacred Scorpion Charm Stats and Uses

Sacred Scorpion Charm is an extremely important talisman for players rocking a faith build. This talisman allows the players to deal 12% more damage with Holy Attacks. However, it also increases the physical damage taken by a whopping 10%.

These values are different for PvP, as you will do 8% more damage with Holy Attacks while receiving 15% more physical damage, making it a less desirable choice for the duels.

This talisman stacks multiplicatively with the Holy-Shrouding Cracked Tear. It weighs 0.8 and can be sold for 500 Runes to any merchant in the game. However, we recommend against selling this talisman as it can only be obtained once per playthrough.

Scared Scorpion Charm is best used with Discus of Light and Multilayered Ring of Light incantations to increase their damage output exponentially.