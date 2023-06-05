Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Deal With The Statue Walkthrough

The “Deal with the Statue” is a fairly important side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom because you get to learn how to swap (or buy) Essences from the Goddess Statues.

This will come in handy when you want to fight a difficult enemy and need an extra Heart Container to tank some damage. Or the other way around if you want extra Stamina Guages for some offensive action.

Reading this guide will help you with every step needed to complete the A Deal With the Statue side adventure in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to start Deal With the Statue in Zelda: TotK

To start the “Deal with the Statue”, you need to head towards the Tunnel known as Royal Hidden Passage. You can get there by catapulting yourself in the air from Lookout Landing Skyview Tower and gliding southeast.

For the mouth of the tunnel to unlock, you need to complete the Crisis at Hyrule main quest in Tears of Kingdom. After getting down into the tunnel, start a conversation with the two women standing ahead.

These cleaning ladies will complain about some strange creepy voice coming from a hole in the tunnel. You then need to investigate the voice and walk towards it. This will lead you to the front of the rock wall on the right side of the tunnel.

From there, you need to take a Rock-fused heavy weapon and break the wall in front. You will then walk into a room with the Forbidden Horned Statue. Speak with the statue to start the quest.

How to complete Deal With the Statue in Zelda: TotK

When the side adventure starts, the horned statue is going to steal one of your hearts. You will not have an option here but do not fret. You can get your heart back by the end of the quest.

Speak with the entity to strike a deal with the statue in Tears of the Kingdom. The deal is that you have to trade your essence in return for your lost heart.

However, you will have to decide whether to trade the essence for either hearts or stamina, both of which are vital gameplay elements.

Bargain with Statue to Get the Essence Back

To get your Heart Essence back, you need to select the option of “Pray” during the conversation with Statue. Doing so, the statue will tell you how we can participate in a long and profitable relationship.

What this means is that you can come over at any time to the Forbidden Horned Statue and buy or sell Essence for a mere difference of 20 Rupees.

The essences include both Heart Container and Stamina Guages and you can buy them each for a price of 120 Rupees. On the other hand, if you have an excess supply of any one of the essences, you can also exchange it for the other one.

Once you have successfully bought back the Heart Essence from the statue, the Forbidden Horned Statue side adventure will finish.