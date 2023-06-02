Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Moblin Fang Locations

Moblin Fang in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom are sharp sabretooth-like monster parts obtained by killing a Moblin. The Moblin Fang has many uses in the game. These will serve as an ingredient to cook Elixirs and increase the duration of the Elixir’s effect by 110 seconds.

Moblin Fang will also help you change the color of your armor to grey. You must take it to the Kochi Dye Shop in Hateno Village. You can use it to fuse with a weapon and increase its attack power by +4 points.

Using them as an attachment with arrows increases the arrow damage output by 8 points. You are at the right place if you are unaware of how to find the Moblin Fang. This guide will help you find the Moblin Fang in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find Moblin Fangs in Zelda TotK

You get Moblin Fangs as a drop after taking out the Moblins. However, the drop is random so you can either get Moblin Fangs, Moblin Horns, or other items. You must take out multiple Moblins to get Moblin Fang in such cases. You can find Moblins in various locations in the Hyrule Field and Central Hyrule Depths. But here, we will address only the most common spots.

Mabe Ruins & Ranch Ruins

The most common spot for killing the Moblins and getting the Moblin Fang is the enemy camps east of the Ranch Ruins and Mabe Village Ruins in the Hyrule Field Region.

Hyrule Garrison Ruins

You can find Multiple Moblins in the enemy camps in Hyrule Garrison Ruins on the east and west sides of the Hyrule Field.

Outpost Ruins

Multiple Moblins are in the enemy camps around the Forest of Time north of Outpost Ruins in the Hyrule Field. Kil them to get the Moblin Fang in Zelda TotK.

West of Goronbi River

You can obtain the Moblin Fangs by killing Moblins in the enemy camp on a plateau west of Goronbi River in the Eldin Canyon Region.

Central Hyrule Depths

Kill the Moblins in the enemy camp around the Groove of Time south of Central Hyrule Depths. These are the common spots where you can kill a Moblin to get the Moblin Fang in Legends of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.