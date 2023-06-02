Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Moblin Horn Locations

Moblin Horn in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a big white monster skull part covered with spikes. You must take out a Moblin in an enemy camp to get this Moblin Horn. Moblin Horns in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom have various uses.

You can use these monster parts as a secondary ingredient to cook Elixirs and increase their effect duration by 40 seconds. Using Moblin Horn as an ingredient at the Kochi Dye Shop can change your armor color to yellow.

You can even fuse it with weapons to increase their attack power by 6 points in Zelda TotK. Using them as an attachment with arrows increases the arrow damage output by 6 points. Moblin Horn can also be fused with a shield resulting in increased shield damage by +6 points.

Moblin Horn is very useful, and acquiring it will be necessary. But, if you don’t know where to find one, you should consult our guide, which will mark the common location for getting a Moblin Horn in Legends of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Moblin Horn in Zelda TotK

You get Moblin Horns as a drop after taking out the Moblins. However, Moblins sometimes will not drop them when you kill them. You must take out multiple Moblins to get Moblin Horn in such cases. You can find Moblins in various locations in the Hyrule Field and Central Hyrule Depths. But here, we will address only the most common spots.

Mabe Ruins & Ranch Ruins

The most common spot for killing the Moblins and getting the Moblin Horn is the enemy camps east of the Ranch Ruins and Mabe Village Ruins in the Hyrule Field Region.

Hyrule Garrison Ruins

You can find Multiple Moblins in the enemy camps in Hyrule Garrison Ruins on the east and west sides of the Hyrule Field.

Outpost Ruins

Multiple Moblins are in the enemy camps around the Forest of Time north of Outpost Ruins in the Hyrule Field. Kil them to get the Moblin Horn in Zelda TotK.

West of Goronbi River

You can obtain the Moblin Horns by killing Moblins in the enemy camp on a plateau west of Goronbi River in the Eldin Canyon Region.

Central Hyrule Depths

Kill the Moblins in the enemy camp around the Groove of Time south of Central Hyrule Depths to get Moblin Horn. These are the typical spots where you can kill a Moblin to get the Moblin Horn in Legends of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.