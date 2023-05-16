Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Arrows Locations And Map

Other than being a vital part of your arsenal, allowing ranged combat whenever you want it, the importance of arrows in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has gone up owing to the Fuse Ability that has been introduced. You can now convert your basic arrows into more powerful variants like flame, frost, and explosive arrows.

Unfortunately, the number of arrows you get in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is scarce. Staying well-equipped and loaded might become problematic if you cannot maintain a steady inflow of arrows. This guide will help you find and farm arrows in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get Arrows in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Before we start, you need to know when you will start getting arrows. You only begin finding arrows as drops when you get a Bow. If you don’t have a bow in your inventory, you won’t get any arrows, no matter how many enemies you farm or how many chests you open.

As such, your first task needs to be to get a bow. It doesn’t matter which bow you get; pick up any bow you can get your hands on as early as possible. The easiest way to get a bow is to kill any enemy who uses a bow and pick their bow up after defeating them.

With a bow in your possessions, you will start getting arrows in Zelda TotK, so let us look at how you can get more.

Collecting from large boxes and chests

While exploring shrines, ruins, and other settlements in Zelda: TotK, you can often see chests, wooden boxes, and wooden barrels. These barrels often contain arrows for you. You can break them using your weapons.

The large boxes can be destroyed using large two-handed weapons, so use a heavy stone axe to open them. These boxes can drop a lot of arrows at once. Exploration can also be a valuable tool to fill your inventory with arrows.

Killing ranged enemies

Your main supply of arrows will be from enemies wielding a bow. Killing any enemy using a bow has a high chance of dropping a few arrows for you. Finding these bows using enemies in the world and killing them will be your easiest and most guaranteed source of arrows.

Farming ranged enemies

There is another way to farm ranged enemies for arrows in Zelda: TotK. Tears of the Kingdom has this feature where any ranged enemy will continue to miss you as a target as long as they are out of sight. This is supposed to be so that you don’t get hit by off-screen projectiles, but it can also be used to farm a lot of arrows if you are willing to spend the time.

Find a ranged shooter who is alone. Get close enough to the shooter so that it detects you and starts shooting, and then start looking elsewhere so the shooter is not on your screen. Look to the ground, the sky, or in the opposite direction, whatever floats your boat.

The enemy will keep trying to shoot you but will keep missing because of the game’s mechanics. All you need to do is keep on collecting all the arrows that land around you. These arrows won’t disappear immediately after landing, so you can keep picking them up.

Since the ranged enemies have infinite arrows, you can pick up as many arrows as you want. It all depends on how much time you will spend farming arrows in Tears of the Kingdom.

You can use this same technique with a wooden shield. All you need to do is block the attacks with a wooden shield. The arrows will get stuck in the wooden shield, and you can then collect them. Don’t use a metal shield, as the arrows will be destroyed if they hit a metal shield. You can use this technique to farm multiple ranged enemies at once.

Buying arrows

If you are too rich and have a lot of rupees to spare, you can also buy arrows in Zelda TotK from the merchants across Hyrule. Beedle’s shop and the shop in Lookout Landing offer unlimited arrows for sale and a discounted rate so that you can buy arrows in bulk. This is the fastest way to get arrows if you are in dire need of some.

Using Amiibos

Amiibos in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom can sometimes offer arrows as a reward. If you have some random Amiibos lying around, whether or not they are from the Zelda franchise, you can try scanning, and they might drop you some arrows.

The drop rate is random, and there is no guarantee that you will get arrows, but it is a chance, so you can try scanning all your Amiibos daily for a chance to get arrows or rupees, which can also be used to buy arrows.