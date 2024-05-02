Top 5 Leagues To Play In Football Manager 2021

In this guide, we will examine the best leagues in Football Manager 2021 and discuss which leagues offer the best managerial opportunities. There are over 100 leagues in FM 2021, divided among 52 countries, and this guide will tell you which league is the best.

We all think that the best leagues in Football Manager 2021 will be the big leagues, and that is true to some extent, but even the smaller leagues in other countries can be very challenging and helpful.

England

The Premier League is very well known, but English Football is not limited to this field only. Many other leagues and national tournaments are played in England.

It can be very exciting to manage a top club in the Premier League because you have the best players from all over the globe ready to play for you, and the budget is no issue.

Your managerial capabilities will surely be tested when you face Marcelo Bielsa, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, and other star coaches.

You can choose any high-level club, such as Manchester United or Newcastle United, and restore them to their former glory.

It is certainly a big challenge to take your team from small leagues to the likes of the Premier League. You will also need at least five different leagues before you are given a promotion in Football Manager 2021.

Argentina

Argentina gave us legendary players like Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi and is second to none when it comes to the love of football. There is a rivalry between Boca Juniors and the River Plate in Superclasico to focus on in Argentina.

If we look at league titles, River can be considered one of the most accomplished teams, but the past years haven’t been kind to them. There are tons of other options, such as Los Millonarios or Buenos Aires. It’s your pick.

Belgium

The Belgium national team has players like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, and Romelu Lukaku giving it a stellar lineup. This team, however, has not shined in the European leagues.

Belgium needs to pick up the slack because apart from Club Brugge being the runner-up for the European Cup in 1978, they don’t have anything to show.

The problem is that they have such talented players in their team and still haven’t done well in the West. Sounds like they need a better manager.

Italy

Italian football went downhill after the first decade of the 21st century after two successful decades in Europe. But it seems like after the presence of players like Ronaldo and AC Milan in an Italian Club, Juventus, they may be headed for a better reputation.

Several other opportunities exist in Italy, such as Atalanta or the iconic institutions of Milan, Inter, Roma, Napoli, and Juve.

You can give the old fans some nostalgia if you manage Fiorentina and take them back to the good old days of Florence. Parma can also use a good manager after some bad years. After all, they have won the UEFA Cup twice.

USA

Football is very different in America compared to Europe. First of all, it’s called soccer. Second, you have to focus on the playoffs and the MLS Cup more than the conference. The league is not that old, but they have some good talent.

Recruiting players is also different, which we can term as purely American. Well, we know that the 2026 Cup will be hosted by America so it seems promising to invest time in that country.