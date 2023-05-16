How To Get To Lanayru In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Some journeys are going to push you to your limits in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You are going to be passing through all sorts of terrains on your journey and every one of them will have to be tackled in a different way. The journey will become much easier if you are prepared for it.

To prepare you for your journey towards Lanayru as part of the Riju of Gerudo Town quest, we have put together this guide which will help you from the most minor to the most major things in Tears of the Kingdom.

Lanayru location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Lanayru is the mountain region in ToTk and is covered in snow throughout the year. It is located in the southeastern part of the map next to Necluda. You might be thinking what is so special about this area?

For starters, there are boatloads of unraveled secrets in the area but that’s not the concerning point. What is concerning is how you can get to the Lanayru Skyview Tower to unlock this part of the map.

The region is extremely cold and you won’t survive if you don’t know what you are getting yourself into. You need to increase your cold resistance before you can make the trip.

The first stop in your journey is going to be a merchant, where you can buy Cold Resistant Armor. The Snowquill Armor set is a good example. You can get this armor in the Rito Village for a grand total of 2150 Rupees.

If you don’t have that much cash lying around, you can also opt for Archaic Warm Greaves which you can get at the Great Sky Island. Covering your body won’t be enough to fight the chills, you gotta warm it up from the inside as well.

Exactly for that reason, Spicy Meals were created. These meals will give you a cold resistance buff for a short period of time.

You can use Spicy Peppers and a cooking pot to cook a spicy meal to keep you warm on a cold day. If you want to take extra steps, then you get yourself some cold resistance elixirs as well.

After you are done with all of that, you head to Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower which is located at the following coordinates: 3845, -1306, 0539.

Since the tower is at the top of a mountain, there are two ways to reach there. The first one is the old and boring way, where you have to manually climb the mountain. The second one is by using Recall.

You will see a lot of boulders falling from the sky around the mountain. All you have to do is to pick a boulder, stand on top of it and use Recall on it.

The boulder will rise high above the ground and when it is at the top, you can jump off and use your Paraglider to glide to the top of the mountain.