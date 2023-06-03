How To Get To Hyrule Castle Moat West Chasm In Zelda: TotK

If there is an eastern moat chasm then it makes sense there would be another chasm on the west side of Hyrule Castle in Zelda TotK. The Hyrule Castle Moat West chasm in Zelda TotK is exactly as you would expect if you have been to the east chasm. Just like all the other chasms, the Hyrule Castle Moat West chasm also serves as an entrance to the Depths region in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Hyrule Castle Moat West Chasm location

The Hyrule Castle Moat West Chasm can be found on the outskirts of the Hyrule Castle. It is present on a separate island which can be accessed through the Moat Bridge. It is south of the Castle Town Prison. This chasm is actually not on the surface, but rather underneath a cliff in a cave.

You can use Lookout Landing Skyview Tower as a launching point to launch yourself in the air. Once in the air, travel northwest until you reach the coordinates; –0890, 0658 and 0017 which is the entrance of the cave. The cave is near the riverbank, partially hidden by some trees.

The Hyrule Castle Moat West chasm itself is present at the coordinates; -0923, 0667 and -0009. Or you can use the Ishodag Shrine as a checkpoint and travel north past the water and use the above-mentioned coordinates to find the chasm.

What to expect in Hyrule Castle Moat West Chasm in Zelda TotK

As you enter the Depths from the Hyrule Castle Moat west chasm in Tears of the Kingdom, you will land in a somewhat dark area. Make sure you have some Brightbloom Seeds with you before you go searching for a lightroot. The nearest lightroot; Gadoshi Lightroot is across the water, at the base of the Ishadog shrine.

On the same island where the chasm exit is, we ended up encountering a Frox so be prepared for this fight. Apart from these, there is nothing special near the vicinity of the Hyrule Castle Moat West chasm. However, if you go south towards Gadoshi Lightroot, you can actually find some Poe to trade at Bargainer Statues or even fight a Stalnox in Gustaf Canyon.