How To Get To Hyrule Castle Moat East Chasm In Zelda: TotK

Chasms are present all over Hyrule in Zelda TotK serving as gateways to the Depths. They are pretty hard to miss with their coatings of Gloom. But some Chasms, like the Hyrule Castle Moat east chasm in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom are hidden in cheeky spots for us to find.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Hyrule Castle Moat East Chasm location

As mouthful as its name is, it is even harder to find and reach the Hyrule Castle Moat east chasm in Zelda TotK. It will appear normally on any map (you can see the one given for reference) and is to the east of Hyrule Castle chasm. Sounds simple enough but getting inside the chasm isn’t so.

The nearest fast travel point which we suggest you take is the Sepapa Shrine present at the coordinates; 0222, 1086 and 0028.

Head southeast from the shrine until you reach the coordinates; 0102, 0882 and 0037. These coordinates are at the edge of a cliff. Jump off this cliff and open Link’s glider. Keep looking at the side of the cliff.

A narrow opening will present itself just above the waterline. Head on in this opening and you will find the Hyrule Castle Moat East Chasm in Zelda TotK.

What to expect at Hyrule Castle Moat East chasm in Zelda TotK

After you enter the Depths, the Apapes Lightroot will be at the coordinates; 0221, 1084 and -0474. The lightroot will be just a bit north of the chasm opening. Glide towards and examine it to get rid of the darkness so you can continue your exploration.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You will also encounter a Blue-White Frox near the Hyrule Castle Moat East chasm exit. So be prepared before you jump into the chasm to reach the Depths.