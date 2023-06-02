In Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Frox is a giant frog-like monster with a single eye in the middle of its face and giant teeth. Before you fight the Frox, it is best to collect Dazzlefruits so you can light up the Depths and stun Frox. This guide will help you find and defeat Frox in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda TotK Frox locations

You can only find Frox in the Depths. You will find around 9 Frox in the Depths. We have marked all the Frox locations on the map, so you don’t have any problem while searching for them.

How to defeat Frox in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Before fighting Frox, you must collect Dazzlefruits, as all creatures in the depths hate the light, and seeing a bright light allows you to stun Frox. It is enough for you to deal a lot of damage to Frox. Try to shoot Frox in its eye to stun it.

Bring a Depths Armor Set, as large Gloom puddles surround Frox, and trying to get to Frox will always be a problem as you need to get through these puddles. The giant frog has a few Zonaite Ores on its back, the only weak points Frox has in Zelda TotK. You must get on top of the Frox and break these Zonaite Ores.

Shoot the Dazzlefruit arrow at Frox’s eye and stun the giant frog. Then, climb over the Frox from its tail and attack the Zonaite ores on the Frox’s back. You need to keep attacking the ores and keep breaking them.

A single stun won’t be enough to defeat Frox in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. When Frox comes back to its senses, it will knock Link off its back. You will either be knocked off to the side, where you will fall into a Gloom Puddle, or you will be knocked up into the air, and Frox will try to eat you.

As soon as Frox returns to its senses, you must glide away and run in the opposite direction. After that again, use the Dazzlefruit arrow to stun it. Then get back on the giant monster and break the Zonaite ores in Zelda TotK.

Once all the ore deposits are gone, Frox will be defeated, and you will get your precious loot.