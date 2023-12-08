How To Get Nickel In Starfield

Nickel in Starfield is a common tier resource that you can find on various planets. Even though it is common, you will still need it for various weapon mods, outpost modules, and research projects. Do not worry if you still have trouble finding it; we will help you get this resource easily.
How to farm Nickel in Starfield
Farming Nickel is a matter of finding the right planet first. When exploring the system, observe a planet, and a list of resources should appear to the left. Assuming your Scan feature is at rank 4, you can get a detailed color gradient of the resources. Nickel (Ni) will have a brown symbol.
Once on the planet, use your scanner near potential ore deposits. Nickel ores tend to have a turquoise tint, so use your cutter tool to get it. As for underground nickel reserves, the same principle applies where you’ll be pointing at the ground. When your scanner finds Nickel traces, place an extractor with a power supply and storage.
Planets with Nickel (Ni) Reserves
Many planets have this resource in Starfield, and you can visit any of the following to farm a lot of Nickel.
|Star System
|Planet(s)
|Al-Battani
|Al-Battani II, Al-Battani III
|Alpha Andraste
|Alpha Andraste IV, Alpha Andraste V, Alpha Andraste VI
|Alpha Centauri
|Bondar, Hawley, Lovell
|Altair
|Altair I, Altair IV-c, Altair IV-d
|Andromas
|Andromas I, Andromas II
|Bessel
|Bessel III-b
|Beta Andraste
|Beta Andraste I-a
|Bolivar
|Bolivar I
|Bradbury
|Bradbury III
|Carinae
|Carinae V-c
|Cheyenne
|Akila, Belwah, Bindi, Bismark, Montara Luna, Skink, Stellis A, Stellis C, Stellis D
|Delta Pavonis
|Gamow, Magnar, Volt
|Eridani
|Eridani II, Eridani III-b, Eridani IX, Eridani V, Eridani VIII-b, Eridani VIII-d
|Eta Cassiopeia
|Cassiopeia I, Cassiopeia II, Cassiopeia II-a, Cassiopeia III, Cassiopeia IV-a, Cassiopeia IV-b, Cassiopeia IV-c
|Groombridge
|Groombridge VIII-b
|Guniibuu
|Guniibuu VI-a, Guniibuu VI-b
|Indum
|Indum III-b, Indum IV-a, Indum IV-b
|Jaffa
|Jaffa II-a, Jaffa VI-a, Jaffa VII-c, Jaffa VII-d
|Kapteyn’s Star
|Kapteyn I
|Kryx
|Max, Neebas
|Kumasi
|Kumasi II, Kumasi III, Kumasi IV, Kumasi V-c, Kumasi V-d, Kumasi V-e, Kumasi VIII-d
|Lantana
|Lantana II, Lantana III, Lantana IV, Lantana IX-c, Lantana IX-d, Lantana VI, Lantana VIII-b, Lantana VIII-c, Lantana VIII-d
|Lunara
|Okoro Delta, Okoro Gamma
|Maheo
|Maheo I
|McClure
|McClure III
|Narion
|Niira, Vectera
|Nemeria
|Nemeria I, Nemeria IV-b
|Oborum Prime
|Oborum II-a
|Olympus
|Dionysus, Mithras
|Piazzi
|Piazzi II, Piazzi IV-c, Piazzi VII-c
|Porrima
|Porrima IV-d
|Procyon A
|Procyon II, Procyon IV, Procyon V-a, Procyon V-b, Procyon VI-c
|Rivera
|Rivera I, Rivera II, Rivera V-a
|Sagan
|Sagan I
|Shoza
|Shoza II, Shoza II-a, Shoza IV
|Sirius
|Sirius II
|Sol
|Mimas, Oberon, Triton, Venus
|Ursae Minoris
|Ursa Minor I
|Valo
|Polvo, Virium
|Vega
|Vega II-c, Vega II-d, Vega II-e
Where to buy Nickel
If you want to save time and collect nickel, you can go to most of the resource-selling shops and buy it from them in Starfield. The Neon Mining League tends to have a high stock of Nickel available. Other than that, the Trade Authority vendors in Neon and Akila City are prime vendors, too. Below, you can find a more comprehensive list of various Nickel vendors.
- Jemison Mercantile, New Atlantis
- Clint’s Collectibles, Gagarin Landing
- UC Exchange, Cydonia
- Sieghart’s Outfitters, Neon
- Shepherd’s General Store, Akila City
- The Pit Stop, HopeTown
- Isra’s General Goods, The Key
- New Homestead Store, New Homestead
- Jane’s Goods, Cydonia
- Trade Authority, Cydonia
- Trade Authority, The Den
- Trade Authority, The Key
- UC Distribution Center, New Atlantis
- Trade Authority, The Well
The simplest method would be to use console commands to obtain Nickel immediately. The command to obtain Nickel is as follows:
player.additem 00005572
For a specific amount of Nickel in Starfield, add that amount at the end after the Nickel ID:
player.additem 00005572 64