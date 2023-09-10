Starfield In Memoriam Walkthrough

Sarah is one of the four companions with whom you can start a romantic relationship in Starfield. “In Memoriam” is one of Sarah’s personal missions that determines whether you are the right person to be her in life.

You are going to help her locate her old crew members so that she can honor them and clear her conscious.

How to unlock the “In Memoriam” mission

The only prerequisite of the “In Memoriam” side mission is to recruit Sarah as your companion and then choose the flirty, romantic, and kind dialogues during your conversations in Starfield.

Once you have increased your relationship affinity with Sarah, you will automatically unlock the “In Memoriam” mission. Just be wary of hurting your relationship by stealing or getting a bounty on your head.

How to complete “In Memoriam” in Starfield

You are going to be going on a mission with Sarah to honor the fallen members that she led during the Colony Wars on the Cassiopeia I planet. This is her personal mission that you will be tagging along with.

To get started, speak with Admiral General Logan in the MAST building on New Atlantis. He will be a bit hesitant and rude however, the quest will automatically prompt a new objective of visiting Cassiopeia I and landing near Sarah’s old campsite.

We recommend only using dialogues in which Sarah is being praised or dialogues that are a bit flirty.

Head to Cassiopeia I

If you have not been to Cassiopeia I before in Starfield, you’ll be required to Grav jump into the Cassiopeia System. Your quest marker on the HUD will help you locate the planet.

Once you’ve landed at Sarah’s Old Campsite in Cassiopeia I, speak with Sarah who’ll ask you to help her locate her crew’s shuttle Wreckage.

Visit Sarah’s old campsite

Exit your ship and head toward the campsite where a prompt will appear to speak with Sarah. Sarah will tell you about the Campsite and how she spent almost a year waiting to be rescued.

Before the conversation ends, she will ask you to locate an emergency cell to power up the ship and try to find any distress signals from her old crew’s ship.

Find the Emergency Power Cell

The emergency power cell will be on a higher ground. Use your quest marker as a guide to take you towards it.

Along the way, a few Stonebreaker aliens will attack you, make sure you have your guns fully amped up to take them down.

When you’ve acquired the emergency power cell, make your way back to the campsite to boot up power to Sarah’s old ship.

Analyze the telemetry data

Insert the power cell into the wrecked shuttle and use the computer to analyze telemetry data to find where the other shuttle went down.

Speak with Sarah once again to find out where the other shuttle went down. Sarah will sound a bit excited and will ask to travel to the other side of the Cassiopeia I planet.

Investigate the Crashed Shuttle Site

Use your Starmap to travel to the other side of Cassiopeia I and locate the Crashed Shuttle Site.

When you enter the Crashed Shuttle, you’ll be welcomed by a little girl named Sona pointing a gun at you. Sona will be a bit scared so try to use your persuasion skills to calm her down.

Upon further conversing with Sona, Sarah finds out that she is the daughter of 2 of her old crew members and that she is the only survivor as a few terrifying aliens have killed everyone else.

Your next objective is to collect the Genetgas of Sarah’s old crew members from the graveyard close by after you’ve spoken with her.

Genetags are the identity cards for the NPCs in Starfield.

The Genetags will be located in a graveyard close by but some of them will consumed by the Terrorizing Aliens. You’re supposed to collect 10 Genetags in total.

Use your quest marker to find the aliens, shoot them down, loot the Genetags from their bodies, and come back to speak with Sarah in the space shuttle.

Persuade Sona to stay with the Constellation

Once you’re back in the space shuttle, you’ll hear an argument happening between Sona and Sarah.

Sarah will ask you to help her in convincing Sona to come with her back to New Atlantis. Persuade Sona and speak with Sarah again who will thank you for helping her deal with her past mistakes.

Head back with Sarah to New Atlantis to speak with Admiral Logan.

Head back to New Atlantis

Your next objective to complete the In Memoriam mission in Starfield is to speak with Admiral Logan in the MAST building.

Logan will appreciate your and Sarah’s act and tell you that he is in support of Sarah’s cause. When the conversation ends, meet up with Sona at the Lodge to check up on her.

Sarah will then ask you to meet her outside the MAST building where the memorial for her fallen crew members is held.

Lead Sarah to the waterfall area

This is the last objective for the completion of the In Memoriam quest in Starfield where you’re asked to meet up with Sarah at the waterfall area near the MAST building.

Sarah will convey her feelings about you and tell you that she’s in love with you. Accept her feelings to mark an end to this mission and begin your romantic journey with Sarah in Starfield.

Starfield In Memoriam bugs and fixes

Many players have faced an issue regarding not being able to speak with Sarah during the side quest. Speaking with Sarah is the most integral part of the In Memoriam side quest in Starfield. There are a few ways through which you can fix this bug.