Starfield Companions And Crew Members

The success of every journey depends on your crew members and companions and how well you understand them and how they interact with each other. Starfield offers multiple companions and crew members that you can find and recruit to your side during their journey. You also get some crew members, who stay on your ship and take care of it during your travels and fights.
Although the game is still in early access, there are some confirmed companions that players can get in Starfield. Let us look at all of them, how to recruit them and what are their expertise.
Who are the Companions and Crew Members in Starfield
|Name
|Mission/Location
|Expertise
|Faction/City
|Sarah Morgan
|The Old Neighborhood
|Astrodynamics – 4 Star Laser – 3 Star Leadership – 2 Star Botany 1 Star
|Constellations
|Barrett
|Back to Vectera
|Starship Engineering – 4 Star Particle Beam Weapon Systems – 3 Star Robotics – 2 Star Gastronomy – 1 Star
|Constellations
|Sam Coe
|The Empty Nest
|Piloting – 4 Star Rifle Certification – 3 Star Payloads – 2 Star Geology – 1 Star
|Constellations
|Andreja
|Into the Unknown
|Stealth – 4 Star Particle Beam – 3 Star Energy Weapon Systems – 2 Star Theft – 1 Star
|Constellations
|Lin
|Back to Vectera
|Demolitions – 1 Star Outpost Management – 3 Star
|Crew Member
|Vasco
|One Small Step
|Aneutronic Fusion – 1 Star Shield Systems – 1 Star EM Weapon Systems – 1 Star
|Crew Member
|Heller
|Back to Vectera
|Geology – 1 Star Outpost Engineering – 3 Star
|Crew Member
|Marika Boros
|The Viewport
|Shotgun Certification – 1 Star Ballistics – 2 Star Particle Beam Weapon Systems – 1 Star
|New Atlantis
|Gideon Aker
|The Viewport
|Ballistic Weapon System – 1 Star Missile Weapon Systems – 1 Star
|New Atlantis
|Simeon Bankowski
|The Viewport
|Sharpshooting – 1 Star Sniper Certification – 2 Star Marksmanship – 1 Star
|New Atlantis
|Rosie Tannehill
|The Hitching Post
|Medicine – 1 Star Wellness – 1 Star
|Akila
|Omari Hassan
|Shield Systems – 1 Star Starship Engineering – 1 Star
|Akila
|Mickey Caviar
|Astral Lounge
|Gastronomy – 1 Star Wellness – 2 Star Incapacitation – 1 Star
|Neon
|Adoring Fan
|Acquire Hero Worshipped Trait
|Weightlifting – 2 Star Concealment – 1 Star Scavenging – 1 Star
|–