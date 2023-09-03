Starfield Companions And Crew Members

The success of every journey depends on your crew members and companions and how well you understand them and how they interact with each other. Starfield offers multiple companions and crew members that you can find and recruit to your side during their journey. You also get some crew members, who stay on your ship and take care of it during your travels and fights.

Although the game is still in early access, there are some confirmed companions that players can get in Starfield. Let us look at all of them, how to recruit them and what are their expertise.

Who are the Companions and Crew Members in Starfield