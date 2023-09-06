Starfield Missed Beyond Measure Walkthrough

Starfield Missed Beyond Measure is a short main mission in the game that requires you to attend a memorial service for a companion you have lost in the High Price to Pay mission.

This is, in fact, a short segment of the main storyline with nothing much complicated to it. However, this mission happens at a specific time, and you must make sure not to miss it.

This guide will walk you through the entire Missed Beyond Measure mission in Starfield. Without further to do, let’s get started.

How to unlock the “Missed Beyond Measure” mission

After you complete the In Their Footsteps mission, you’ll open the way for two new missions. One of them is Final Glimpses, for which you must return to The Lodge.

When you return to the Lodge, you must speak to Noes, who will inform you about attending the Memorial Service. This is when you can start Missed Beyond Measure in Starfield.

In our storyline, the Memorial Service was for our dear friend Sam Coe, who died during the High Price to Pay mission.

How to complete Missed Beyond Measure in Starfield

As you receive the mission, you’ll also be provided with the time and date of the memorial service. You’ll have to wait the days in between, but make sure to keep track of time, as missing out on the date will result in missing out on this mission.

You can use your bed in the Lodge to sleep out the time in between and wake up on the date of the service. This way, you can make sure you don’t miss the mission.

Attend the Memorial Service

The service will take place in the main room of the Lodge. Wake up on the specific day of the service and find your way to the main room, where you’ll see members of the Constellation gathered up. You can also skip the service by sleeping out the next 24 hours.

As you enter, you’ll find Sarah Morgan saying a few words in memory of the dear companion your crew has lost. Once she’s done speaking, you can climb to the podium and speak a few words yourself in memory of your late companion. You’ll be able to choose different dialogues.

Once you finish your speech, you may walk over to every member and speak to them. Although this part of the mission is optional, you’ll be able to gather likes from your crew, which can improve your relationship with them.

Once you’ve done everything to this point and you’re ready to end this mission, you can simply walk out of the Lodge. And that’s all you have to do to complete Missed Beyond Measure in Starfield.

Starfield – Missed Beyond Measure mission rewards

You do not get any major rewards for this mission except up to 750 XP upon completion. Moreover, you also get the privilege of getting your companions to like you by chatting with them during the funeral.