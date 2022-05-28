Sniper Elite 5 Weapons: How To Unlock All

Sniper Elite 5 is not only about sniping Nazi heads from afar. There’s a lot more to the gameplay than just that. You’ll sometimes need to get in close and personal, which a sniper rifle is fairly not designed for.

Sniper Elite 5 has three different weapon classes: Primary, Secondary, and Pistols. There are a total of 18 weapons in the game, each of which can be modified according to your playstyle. If you’re wondering how to unlock these weapons you’re in luck, because we have prepared a guide for you on the topic.

Sniper Elite 5 Primary Weapons

Sniper rifles are classified as primary weapons in Sniper Elite 5. These weapons will be the main ones you’ll use to kill enemies at a distance.

There are a total of six sniper rifles in the game. You’ll start with the most basic one and unlock the rest of them as you progress through the game.

Below are all the sniper rifles in Sniper Elite 5 along with their pros and cons, as well as how you can unlock them.

M.1903

This is the basic weapon you’ll start the game off with. It has a basic 8x zoom and a magazine size of five bullets. This weapon deals decent damage at long range and has a pretty low bullet drop, but it’s quite noisy.

Even putting a silencer on it and using silenced ammo won’t suffice at a long range. This rifle also has an audible range of 162m. So if you’re more into stealth you’d want to find a better weapon.

The M.1903 Sniper rifle is available from the start of the game.

SREM 1

This rifle also has an 8x zoom but holds an extra bullet as it has a magazine size of six bullets. This weapon is great for both close and long-range.

It has a relatively low bullet drop and is much more silent than the M.1903 at long ranges with an audible range of 128m. It may prove to have a slower rate of fire though.

The SREM 1 Sniper rifle is available from the start of the game.

GEWEHR 1943

This rifle has a 6x zoom and a very large magazine size, holding a total of 10 bullets. As for the audible range for this rifle, it is 130m, proving to be relatively more silent than the M.1903.

Although this rifle does have a rapid rate of fire, it lacks stability. It has relatively poorer aim stability compared to the previous one and takes a long time to aim.

The GEWEHR 1943 Sniper rifle is unlocked after Mission 3: Spy Academy.

Karabiner 98

This is a crazy one. The Karabiner 98 has insanely high damage, easily one-shotting targets. Even though it has a very slow firing rate and poor aim stability, it is still one of the best rifles in the game.

It has an audible range of 140m which means it is pretty loud, but a suppressor can be attached to it to reduce the noise. It also has a magazine size of five bullets, but the damage packed in this rifle suffices for the overall use of this rifle.

The Karabiner 98 Sniper rifle is unlocked after completing the Kill Challenge in Mission 2: Occupied Resistance.

M1A Carbine

This weapon doesn’t deal as much damage as the Karabiner 98, but has a faster firing rate and is easier to control. This weapon is also useful at close quarters with an 8x zoom and an audible range of 105m. As for its magazine size, it can hold a total of 15 bullets per mag.

The M1A Carbine Sniper rifle is unlocked after completing Mission 5: Festung Guernsey.

RSC 1918

This weapon packs a decent punch. It is extremely dangerous at close range, dealing a huge amount of damage and a faster rate of fire. Unfortunately, this weapon has a paramount bullet drop and also takes a long time to aim.

As for the audible range of this rifle, it is 150m, which is pretty loud. The RSC 1918 has a magazine size of five bullets and a standard 6x zoom.

The RSC 1918 Sniper rifle is unlocked after completing the Kill Challenge in Mission 7: Secret Weapons.

Sniper Elite 5 Secondary Weapons

Secondary weapons in Sniper Elite 5 include mainly SMGs and some longer-ranged rifles. These weapons are meant to be used mainly in close-quarter combat, but not as stealth weapons. Their audible range, however, can be modified by using silencers.

Below is a list of all the secondary weapons in Sniper Elite 5.

M1A1 Gov

The M1A1 Gov deals decent damage at close range, but poor damage at long along with poor aim due to its iron sights. The weapon has an audible range of 120m and a magazine size of 20 rounds.

The M1A1 Gov SMG is available from the start of the game.

Welgun SMG

The Welgun SMG has relatively better visibility than the M1A1 Gov and a quicker aim time but deals lesser damage. It has an audible range of 44m, proving to be more silent than the M1A1 Gov. It has a magazine size of 32 rounds.

The Welgun SMG is also available from the start of the game.

Machine Pist.40

The Machine Pist.40 also deals low damage, but it is relatively easier to use and control. It has an audible range of 90m, which is pretty loud, and a magazine size of 32 rounds like the Welgun SMG.

The Machine Pist.40 SMG is unlocked after completing the Kill Challenge in Mission 1: The Atlantic Wall.

Machine Pist.44

The Machine Pist.44 deals decent damage at both short and long-range as opposed to the Machine Pist.40 and also has a lower bullet drop. It’s, however, difficult to control.

The audible range for this weapon is 100m which is pretty loud, but for a sub-machine gun, stealth isn’t really the issue. It also has a magazine size of 30 rounds, lower than the one for the Machine Pist.40.

The Machine Pist.44 SMG is unlocked after completing the Kill Challenge in Mission 4: War Factory.

Stengun Mk2

The Stengun Mk2 deals low damage but it is still a good SMG in the sense that it allows for a wide variety of customizations. It has an audible range of about 85m, which is not that loud for this SMG. The Stengun Mk2 also has a magazine size of 32 rounds which is pretty decent.

The Stengun Mk2 SMG is unlocked after completing Mission 6: Liberation.

Type 100

Type 100 is a decent SMG due to the fact that it has minimal recoil and a quick rate of fire, though it lacks in terms of damage. The audible range of this SMG is 90m and it has a magazine size of 30 rounds.

The Type 100 is unlocked after completing the Kill Challenge in Mission 5: Festung Guernsey.

Sniper Elite 5 Pistols

Everyone needs a good sidearm. In Sniper Elite 5, consider pistols as a substitute for melee attacks. They can prove to be pretty silent and handy at times when you need to make a quick stealthy kill at close range. Like the other classes, pistols can also be modified.

Below is a list of all the pistols in Sniper Elite 5 along with how to unlock them.

M1911

The M1911 is a pretty decent pistol. It deals great damage but might be difficult to use for some players. It has an audible range of 33m, which is the second quietest in the game. The magazine size for the M1911 is standard with a capacity of 7 rounds per mag.

The M1911 Pistol is available from the start of the game.

Welrod

The best thing about the Welrod is that it is the quietest weapon in the game with an audible range of just 14m, but it comes with a side effect. It’s got a slow rate of fire. The magazine size of Welrod is 8 rounds, greater than that of the M1911.

The Welrod Pistol is also available from the start of the game.

MK VI Revolver

The MK VI Revolver is the one to go if you’re looking for a pistol with high damage, but keep in mind that it is very loud with an audible range of about 75m. The magazine size for this pistol is a standard 6 rounds per mag.

The NK VI Revolver is unlocked after completing Mission 2: Occupied Resistance.

Model D

The Model D is also a great choice if you’re looking for a pistol with high damage, but it has the same drawback: it’s very loud with an audible range of about 70m. The magazine size for the Model D pistol is 9 rounds per mag.

The Model D Pistol is unlocked after completing the Kill Challenge in Mission 6: Liberation.

Pistol 08

Pistol 08 is a good choice if you’re looking for a pistol with a longer range and a minimal bullet drop. It, however, takes a long time to aim. It’s also very loud when considering that it has an audible range of about 70m. Pistol 08 has a magazine size of 8 rounds per mag.

Pistol 08 is unlocked after completing the Kill Challenge in Mission 3: Spy Academy.

Type 14 Nambu

Type 14 Nambu isn’t the one you’re looking for if you want a pistol that packs a decent punch. Let’s just say that this pistol traded its damage for some stealth and a faster movement speed.

It’s got an audible range of about 65m, which, to say the least, is still fairly loud. Type 14 Nambu has a mag size of 8 rounds per mag.

Type 14 Nambu Pistol is unlocked after completing the Kill Challenge in Mission 8: Rubble and Ruin.