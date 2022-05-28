Sniper Elite 5 War Factory Kill Challenge (Matthaus Ehrlich) Guide

You’ll be tasked to assassinate Matthaus Ehrlich during the fourth mission, War Factory, in Sniper Elite 5. The following guide will help your track down and eliminate the given target.

Sniper Elite 5 War Factory Kill Challenge: Matthaus Ehrlich

To find Matthaus Ehrlich, you need to move towards the small building situated at the southwest corner of the map. Here is the exact location where you can find Matthaus Ehrlich.

How to Kill Matthaus Ehrlich In Sniper Elite 5

You need to kill Matthaus Ehrlich using a Rat Bomb. Otherwise, you won’t be able to complete the challenge. You can collect the Rat Bomb from the dresser near the exit of Resistance HQ. Marie will also give you a reminder, so you don’t have to fear missing the item on your way to the kill site.

Next, you will find Matthaus once you reach the southeastern section of the building. He will be in the main room which comes just before the smaller room. Wait for him to leave the room and then place the Rat Bomb on any of the dead rats scattered around the floor of this room.

At this point, Ehrlich will be having a conversation with a soldier. Once the conversation finishes, he will return to the room and trip the Rat Bomb for a massive explosion. That explosion will mark the completion of the War Factory Kill Challenge, after which you’ll be rewarded with a Machine Pistol 44.