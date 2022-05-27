Sniper Elite 5 Workbench Locations Guide

Wondering where to find workbenches in Sniper Elite 5? Don’t worry! We have got your back.

Workbenches are usually found in resistance safe houses. There is a white logo or Nazi sign on these. Workbenches are extremely important because you can unlock new gears and weapons through them which can prove handy in future missions.

Every mission has three workbenches to find. We have listed the locations of all workbenches below.

The Atlantic Wall Workbench Locations

Atlantic Wall Rifle Workbench

When you meet with Blue Viper, take the way up through the stairs, open the door and kill the Nazi inside. Then enter the armory for the Rifle Workbench.

Atlantic Wall SMG Workbench

On the extreme west of the map, in the resistance safe house, search for Marcel’s Key in the attic. The SMG workbench is right opposite his body.

Atlantic Wall Pistol Workbench

In the northwest of the map, there is a gun battery. Right above the gun battery, there is a tiny shack. You will either need to use satchel charges or steal a key to get inside. That is where the Pistol workbench is.

Occupied Residence Workbench Locations

Occupied Residence Rifle Workbench

Head to the Chateau. On the ground, towards the east, you’ll see a cellar that is accessible through an armory. The Rifle Workbench is in the middle of that area.

Occupied Residence SMG Workbench

Within the vicinity of the Chateau, towards the western side, there is a resistance safe house across the bridge. Go behind that safe house and climb up to get to the roof area. You’ll see the SMG workbench inside.

Occupied Residence Pistol Workbench

There is a bridge in front of the main gate towards the Chateau. Cross it and then head to the farther eastern side of the map where you will find Classified Document 5: Immediate Request for Attic Repairs.

Again, either you will need to use satchel charges to get inside the armory or loot an officer to get the key. You will find the Pistol workbench inside.

Spy Academy Workbench Locations

Spy Academy Rifle Workbench

This workbench is located right to the north of the huge building where the Nazi officers are practicing for Operation Kraken.

You will need a cellar key that you most likely will find next to the Classified Document 3: Training Scenarios to enter the cellar. From the western side of the training building, climb to the training room. That is where you will find the cellar. The Rifle workbench is inside the cellar.

Spy Academy SMG Workbench

From the square where you get inside the building for the Classified Document 2 and Classified Document 5, there is an archway beyond the statue on the east side. Head under that archway. There will be a door with a resistance symbol. Open the door and right opposite the entrance will be the SMG workbench.

Spy Academy Pistol Workbench

In the south of the main island, there is an armory. It is located approximately in the middle of the map. You are going to need a satchel charge to get inside. The Pistol workbench will be opposite the entrance.

War Factory Workbench Locations

War Factory Rifle Workbench

Right in the middle of the map, beneath the factory warehouse, there is a resistance cellar. Go down in the cellar using the ladder and you will find the Rifle Workbench.

War Factory SMG Workbench

In the north of the shipping warehouse, where you find Hidden Item 2, there is an armory upstairs. You will either need a satchel charge to get inside or loot an officer to get the key. Once you get inside you will find the SMG workbench opposite the doorway.

War Factory Pistol Workbench

There is an armory in the vat room that is directly next door to Classified Document 4. Use a satchel charge or grab a key from the officer to get inside. To the right of the entrance, there is the Pistol workbench.

Festung Guernsey Workbench Locations

Festung Guernsey Rifle Workbench

In the middle of the map, there is a church. Go directly towards the eastern spire of the church where you get Stone Eagle 2. On the top, there is a resistance safe house. Climb up using the vines and you will find the Rifle Workbench.

Festung Guernsey SMG Workbench

In the resistance safe house where you get Personal Letter 5: Harass the Huns, you will find the SMG workbench.

Festung Guernsey Pistol Workbench

On the northern side of the map, there are some trenches. Head to the inside of one of the offshoot rooms to get to the Pistol workbench.

To be updated…..