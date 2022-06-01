Having the best sniper rifle in Sniper Elite 5 will determine how easily you are able to take a Nazi headshot from afar. The following guide lists the best sniper rifles you can aim at the Nazi war machine in Sniper Elite 5.

Sniper Elite 5 Best Sniper Rifles

It is not always about doing the most damage. Most often you’ll be relying on other factors to confirm a clean and accurate kill. That being said, the ultimate goal of any sniper rifle should be to one-shot enemies from a distance with ease.

There are six sniper rifles in Sniper Elite 5 that all vary between power, range, noise, control, mobility, zoom, and more. It all comes down to you, the player, and what you want from your sniper rifle.

Karabiner 98

Audible Range: 140 meters

140 meters Fire Rate: 28 rpm

28 rpm Damage: 145 HP

145 HP Recoil Recovery: 500ms

500ms Zoom: 6x

6x Magazine Size: 5

The Kar98 is easily the most powerful option a sniper can have in Sniper Elite 5. The weapon has a low fire rate but which means nothing when you have that much power and control to guarantee a kill in a single shot. Make no mistake, the Karabiner 98 is a one-shot kill if you know how to use it.



SREM-1

Audible Range: 128 meters

128 meters Fire Rate: 46 rpm

46 rpm Damage: 108 HP

108 HP Recoil Recovery: 500 ms

500 ms Zoom: 8x

8x Magazine Size: 6

The SREM-1 is a pretty balanced sniper rifle with a decent range and good control with a medium velocity. This is a multipurpose rifle that excels if your target lies within a medium-range kill-box. It’s perfect for locking down an area from a high vantage point.

M1903

Audible Range: 135 meters

135 meters Fire Rate: 34 rpm

34 rpm Damage: 120 HP

120 HP Recoil Recovery: 500 ms

500 ms Zoom: 8x

8x Magazine Size: 5

Your basic beginner’s rifle is actually not that bad. The M1903 serves the purpose of training players in all aspects of sniping. It has a decent medium-range coverage at the cost of a slow reloading. Newbies will have to stay calm as they reload with approaching enemies.



RSC 1918

Audible Range: 150 meters

150 meters Fire Rate: 250 rpm

250 rpm Damage: 127 HP

127 HP Recoil Recovery: 400 ms

400 ms Zoom: 6x

6x Magazine Size: 5

RSC 1918 is a short-ranged sniper rifle with low recoil that can help you to take on multiple targets. It has low muzzle velocity as a drawback, especially in windy conditions. This causes less accuracy, control, and agility. The gun also has the highest audible range of 150 meters.



Gewehr 1943

Audible Range: 130 meters

130 meters Fire Rate: 400 rpm

400 rpm Damage: 105 HP

105 HP Recoil Recovery: 400 ms

400 ms Zoom: 6x

6x Magazine Size: 10

If you are looking for a sniper rifle that offers high damage while neglecting everything else, the Gewehr 1943 is just for you. It is designed for mid-range sniping. Trying to pick out targets at long range, especially in windy conditions, will be nearly impossible. The only thing the Gewehr 1943 offers is decent damage.



M1A Carabine

Audible Range: 105 meters

105 meters Fire Rate: 420 rpm

420 rpm Damage: 79 HP

79 HP Recoil Recovery: 400 ms

400 ms Zoom: 8x

8x Magazine Size: 15

Keeping in view the tasks that a sniper should perform, this sniper can be called the weakest sniper in Sniper Elite 5. M1A Carabine has a 15-bullet capacity and offers low damage. It is just more than a sniper rifle and has a good fire rate. The only advantage this sniper has is the least of all audible ranges.