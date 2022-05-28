Sniper Elite 5 Festung Guernsey Kill Challenge (Lanzo Baumann) Guide

Festung Guernsey is the name of the fifth mission in Sniper Elite 5. It will take you to an island filled with Nazis who are waiting to begin with Operation Kraken. The mission is a tough one but will grant a good amount of experience points to level up and unlock a brand new weapon.

Sniper Elite 5 Festung Guernsey Kill Challenge: Matthaus Ehrlich

Your target for this particular mission is a man named Lanzo Baumann. He will be found on the northern side of the map near the construction site. Your mission will be to bury him in cement so as not to raise any alarms.

You can simply travel from the southern side of the map into the open fields but if you want a workbench location, then you have one inside a house near the construction site. Just move near the construction site so you can spot Lanzo Baumann around the cement mixer controls.

How To Kill Matthaus Ehrlich In Sniper Elite 5

The mission is designed to give you two ways to dispatch your target.

For the first way, you must be in stealth mode where you must dismantle the wooden railing nearby. After this, sabotage the cement mixer so Lanzo will be suspicious. He will approach the area to investigate and will lean over the railing. Since you already loosened the railings, he will fall over to his death.

The other way is to get personal. Get close to him and press C to knock him unconscious. Now carry him using C again and take his unconscious body near the wooden railing. Simply press F to throw him over into the cement mixer.

After doing the above-mentioned task, your mission will be complete and you will receive a Type 100 as a reward.