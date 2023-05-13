SCUM Military Base Locations Guide – High Loot Areas, Find The Best Loot

Since SCUM is a little unforgiving when it comes to survival aspects, you may find it hard to find loot or make use of the items that you do find. Now one of the risk and reward zones is the Military Base, which, if you can infiltrate with caution and care, you may go home with all the resources you need. Follow our SCUM Military Bases Guide on the locations and the expected loot in the Military Bases.

SCUM Military Bases

Survival is a key aspect of SCUM and you need to get a hold of all the valuable pieces of apparel, food resources, basically, anything that you can find. Some places are more abundant in these life-sustaining resources than other, with Military Bases being one.

It can be quite risky to head there, seeing as how so many puppets (zombies) roam there along with attraction from other players as well and the threat of constantly roaming mech robots. These are armed with special weapons and maybe a drag to eliminate. Also, they cannot be distracted, unlike the puppets.

On the brighter side, the rewards are definitely worth it. For one, most of these puppets you can find here are ex-military soldiers, meaning they will be wearing a tactical jacket when you bring them down. Jackets will allow you to have more inventory slots thus increasing your carrying capacity for equipment and items.

It will also provide warmth in cool and harsh climatic conditions and weather.

Moreover, you’ll also be lucky enough to find bulletproof vests and armor to wear ensuring that you don’t go down as easily if you go head to head with a player or a puppet. Things don’t stop here. Being a military base, you can’t deny that the place would be an ideal spot for gaining ammunition for weapons and even the firearms themselves.

Yes, players have acquired heavy guns, rifles, snipers, explosives, and all cool tonnes of stuff in these bases. So with all these benefits, at least one trip to the Military Base is essential.

Military Bases Locations

Since the map of the entire game is divided into sectors, you should keep in mind the following directions along with the information from the in-game map.

Sector A1, Southwest

In A2, Northwest

In A3, Midwest

In A4, Middle of the Sector

Overlapping between Extreme Northwest of Sector B1 and Northeast of B2

East of B2

Southwest of B2

Mideast in B3

In B3, Northwest

Midwest in B3

North in B4

Halfway up North in C1

West in C2

Extreme North in C3

Extreme South in C3

North in C4

South in C4

Northeast in D1

Base overlapping between four Sectors: Extreme Southwest in D1, Northwest in C1, Northeast in C2, and Southeast in D2

Halfway up North in D3

Halfway up North in D4

For exact locations on of these spots on the map, you can check out the illustration, thanks to our friend WillerZ44.