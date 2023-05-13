SCUM Skills And Attributes Guide – Effects Of Age, Body Type (Strength, Constitution, Dexterity, Intelligence)

The SCUM Skills Guide will highlight every basic concept around building your character and what skills/attributes relate and mean for every character. Since this will be what you’ll be playing as throughout your journey, it’s important to take a note of how you should go about using the character creator at the start SCUM.

SCUM Skills

There are four different attributes that go into making your character play how he does. These are Strength, Constitution, Dexterity, and Intelligence. Now, these are affected by the slider you can find right at the top which adjusts the age that your character is going to be off. Each attribute point is equal to 2 skill points that you can unlock later in that branch.

So for example, if you choose 20 as the age, you will have +2.0 points for Dexterity but as you choose an age around 30, these 2 points will be distributed equally among Dexterity and Strength.

Therefore, each of those attributes will have 2 skills that you can unlock in the game. Going even older will lead to some points be deducted from the above attributes and added to the Constitution or Intelligence. Age, therefore, can contribute a total of 2 points to these attributes.

The next thing that affects all these attributes is what kind of body type you choose for your character. The three body types and their effects on the attributes are listed below:

Muscular : +4 Strength, +5 Constitution, +1 Dexterity, +2 Intelligence, +2 Points from Age

: +4 Strength, +5 Constitution, +1 Dexterity, +2 Intelligence, +2 Points from Age Thin : +1 Strength, +5 Constitution, +4 Dexterity, +2 Intelligence, + 2 Points from Age

: +1 Strength, +5 Constitution, +4 Dexterity, +2 Intelligence, + 2 Points from Age Fat: +4 Strength, +1 Constitution, +2 Dexterity, +5 Intelligence, +2 Points from Age

Now, as it seems, there’s a cap, a maximum limit on each attribute and that appears to be 5. Say you are Thin and already have 5 points of Constitution, setting age to over 30 with +0.1 Constitution would not get added as the limit has already been reached. Keep that in mind when choosing the age of the character and how it goes with the body type of him.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Let’s now take a look at how your chosen attributes and the available skill points can be used in gameplay scenarios. We’re going to take a look at all the skills that each of the four attributes have got to offer.

Strength

Muscle power in unarmed combat and the capability of carrying more equipment. Less recoil when using weapons including rifle, handguns, archery and heavy weapons

Constitution

Stamina affecting activities like running, jumping and swimming. Endurance which will allow the character to keep going despite many wounds, injuries, etc. Resistance to drugs, illnesses, and diseases.

Dexterity

Faster reloading with weapons, weapon throwing, and opening locks/stealing quicker. Performing activities like driving, climbing, sailing, and even stealth much faster.

Intelligence

Using weapons more tactically including a greater precision with sniping Increased awareness which means that items which you can pick will be highlighted for you. Knowing the art of camouflage, a bit of chemistry including explosives, medical science, computer programming, electronics, and psychology.

Tips and Strategies

Skill Points can be spent on each skill according to a certain degree and extend. If you spend 3 points on a skill, you will have upgraded that skill to the advanced version. Otherwise, 2 points will result in medium knowledge of that skill and 1 point with just basic information of that skill.

We should also tell you that if you’re successful and quite proficient in using your existing skill, then with time, you’ll be able to achieve the ultimate level for that skill: the Advance+ Level.

These work differently for every skill. For example, an Advance+ Awareness skill may alert the player of any danger around him while an advance+ tactical skill will inform the player of the opponent’s next move or position. With all of that said, you can still change the course of these skill points depending on how actively or not you use them the actual game.

If you’re not making much use of your Intelligence skills and rather using skills belonging in the Strength attribute section, you will start dropping points from Intelligence and start learning the Strength section more and thus will be getting more points there instead.