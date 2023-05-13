SCUM Sniping Guide – Using Multiple Sights, How To Snipe, Tips

The main reason to learn to snipe in SCUM is to ensure that you are able to take down prey from a long distance. You will still occasionally use it to shoot other players too but the process is quite difficult to master, as you would expect with a game that has realistic weaponry. Our SCUM Sniping Guide will ensure you always hit your shots.

Our SCUM Sniping Guide will give you valuable tips and tricks which will make you master the sniper rifle in SCUM and start blowing some heads off.

SCUM Sniping Tips

Let’s talk about the Hunting Scope. This scope is very versatile and it will be useful to you in many situations. Currently, it can be mounted on a ton of weapons including the Dragunov, AK47, and the AKS-74u.

The weapon that beginners might want to try is the AK47 as it ensures that you not only have decent damage at long range but you also possess a weapon with multiple different play styles which can be used for close quarters combat as well.

Multiple Sights

One thing that people do not seem to be aware of is the fact that the scope can be used along with the iron sights of the weapon at the same time.

In order for you to do that, all you need to do is to detach your scope from your AK/Dragunov, and then put it in a quick slot weapon, whichever one you feel comfortable with.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Once you have done that, you can take out your weapon and zoom in. This will bring in the iron sights of the weapon.

However, if you press the quick access button which had the scope in it, then the scope will automatically be mounted on your weapon for the duration that you look through it.

This method allows you to use the iron sights for close quarters and have the scope ready at an arm’s length to ensure that you do not lag behind in those long-range fights.

How to Snipe

The best way to use the sniper with the scope is as follows: First, zoom in and double tap the left CTRL button.

You will have to wait a couple seconds but it will tell you about everything that you need to know about the weather conditions including the wind, range, humidity, and pressure. The main thing that impacts your shots is the range.

To range your Hunter’s Scope, all you need to do is to hold down the SHIFT key and then use the scroll wheel. Set your weapon to the nearest range of the target.

Once you have that range, hold the left CTRL button to steady your breath and make sure your shot is stable. At this point, press the left click to fire your weapon and your shot will land accurately.

That is pretty much all you need to do. Try to practice it as much as possible so that these steps become your second nature.

Soon, you will be tearing apart enemies left and right without even realizing that you did all of the steps that I have mentioned above.