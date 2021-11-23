After months of waiting, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are finally here. In this guide, we will be going over a few of the Pokemon BDSP tips that we think are essential for you to get a head-start in the game alongside your Pokemon buddies!

Pokemon BDSP Tips

There are various dynamics of Pokemon BDSP, that can even confuse veterans of the Pokemon franchise.

That’s why we’ll go over the best tips and tricks in Pokemon BDSP!

Choose the Starter that You Like

In Pokemon BDSP, your starter Pokemon should be the one that you like the most. Having picked one, build a team, consisting of different typings, around the starter Pokemon.

The way you diversify your team depends far more than your choice of the starter Pokemon.

Just Go Along the Ride

Once you build your party around the starter Pokemon, the EXP will automatically be shared between all Pokemon, meaning that you won’t have to focus on the weak ones to raise them.

So, all you have to do is just go along the flow of the game and all your Pokemon, both stronger and weaker ones, will evolve over time.

Note that some of these Pokemon can be caught even before you get a gym badge and their evolved forms can later prove to be quite beneficial to you.

Utilize the Move Relearner

Move relearner is a brand-new feature in Pokemon BDSP, so once you pick the super decks, you can pick up the super rod, right outside of Route 225.

So, cast out a super rod, hope it’s a love disc, use thief covet, catch it, rinse and repeat.

Note that you only need 10 heart scales to permanently unlock the move relearner.

You’ll find the move relearner in Pastoria city; show them a Pokemon, and given that you have a heart scale, you’ll get to relearn a move.

However, this feature doesn’t allow TMs and egg moves.

It’s worth noting that you can also find heart scales in the underground so instead of looking for a love disc, you can opt to spend time underground.

Finding the IVs of your Pokemon for Breeding or Competition

In the boxes, you can press plus on the Pokemon to display the stats or the IVs of the Pokemon, but for that, you’ll need to unlock the judge feature in the battle tower.

The judge feature, in turn, requires you to have beaten the Elite Four.

Make the Suitable Pickup Team

Ambipom is the strongest pickup Pokemon in Pokemon BDSP. It has high damaging moves so you can use it to fight just about anyone along the way. So, you must have at least one Ambipom in your team.

Apart from Ambipom, have five Level 60 Pachirisu in your team and you are good to go.

It’s worth mentioning that some of the items, like Dusk Stones and Dawn Stones, are only available through pickup.

Utilize Your Poketch

The importance of Poketch is incredibly underrated in Pokemon BDSP. It can help you locate hidden items, keep you up-to-date on your party’s HP, and improve the way in which you use HMs.

Fight As Many Trainer Battles as You Can

In Pokemon BDSP, you are going to encounter a lot of trainers and if you wish to earn as much XP as possible, try not to avoid any trainer battle.

Look Out for a Special Animation

In Pokemon BDSP, if you get a special animation after encountering a Pokemon, it means that the Pokemon has at least two IVs.

IVs are very difficult to get in Pokemon BDSP because the chaining is bugged. So, any time that you can scrape IVs for, say, a breeding parent, take advantage of the situation.

Explore the Grand Underground

Grand Underground is the core of Pokemon BDSP. You want to always be connected to the internet as people will be getting digletts, and that will add up to the diglett bonus, and make it happen faster if you’re going for the diglett bonus farming.

You should also be aware of the Pokemon, that spawn in Grand Underground, and farm them to enhance your gameplay.

Apart from that, you would want to set up your secret base outside of a diglett spawn, especially if you’re contributing to the diglett bonus.

It’s recommended that you set up your secret base above the diglett. That way, you just press down and then hold down, and collect the diglett.

Another thing that you want to do in Grand Underground is to talk to every stationary NPC you see down here, after placing the odd keystone in the hallowed tower. NPCs will contribute to the spirit tomb and eventually unlock it.

Also, while in the underground, you should focus to keep on digging. Although there is no way to ensure that you are getting more rare items, you should take whatever you’re getting.

Generally, the hammer is better than the pick because, with the pick, you need to hit 50 times to break the wall whereas the hammer requires only 25 blows.

Moreover, the hammer also clears more space as compared to the pick.

Also, be sure to keep an eye out for the optimal hitting patterns and be more creative.

Finally, while in the underground, if you have the national decks, head on over to a lava biome because you can pick up a Magcargo or Slugma, and with the flame body ability, it hatches eggs faster.

Head to Hearthome City for Money

If you want to farm more money, the trainers on Route 12, south of Hearthome City are the best money-making trainers.

Hearthome City also has Amity Square and if you go there, you’ll get amulet coin, and putting amulet coin on your Pokemon is also a way to get more money.