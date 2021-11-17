If you’re looking to learn about all the differences between the upcoming Pokemon Gen IV games, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, then you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we’ll be going over all the version differences that exist between Pokemon BDSP.

Pokemon BDSP Version Differences

The much-awaited remakes of their original 2006 counterparts, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are soon to be released.

As always, these two versions of the game bring with them some differences that fans need to know about before they decide which game they want to purchase.

Luckily, the only major difference between these two games is the selection of Pokemon they have.

Other than the different selection of Pokemon, there aren’t any gameplay differences between the two versions. The gameplay of the two games is exactly the same.

And as for the story, the only story difference between Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is that the story of Brilliant Diamond focuses on Dialga while Shining Pearl’s story is centered around Palkia.

Hence, to decide which version you want to buy, the only thing you need to know is what exclusive Pokemon each version offers.

As of right now, 24 exclusive Pokemon have been confirmed for each game, including exclusive Legendary Pokemon.

An important thing to note is that Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl introduce a new area called “Ramanas Park” where Hall-of-Famers will be able to encounter Legendary Pokemon from other regions.

So Brilliant Diamond will have the Legendary Dogs from the Johto region while Shining Pearl will have the Legendary Birds from the Kanto region.

Below, we’ve listed down all the exclusive Pokemon that Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have, so you can decide which version of the game you want to play.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Exclusives

Name Type Aggron Steel/Rock Aron Steel/Rock Cranidos Rock Dewgong Water/Ice Dialga Steel/Dragon Entei Fire Honchkrow Dark/Flying Ho-Oh Fire/Flying Kecleon Normal Lairon Steel/Rock Larvitar Rock/Ground Mightyena Dark Murkrow Dark/Flying Poocheyna Dark Pupitar Rock/Ground Raikou Electric Rampardos Rock Scizor Bug/Steel Scyther Bug/Flying Seel Water Skuntank Poison/Dark Stunky Poison/Dark Suicune Water Tyranitar Rock/Dark

Pokemon Shining Pearl Exclusives