Pokemon BDSP Version Differences

By Shayan Adnan

If you’re looking to learn about all the differences between the upcoming Pokemon Gen IV games, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, then you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we’ll be going over all the version differences that exist between Pokemon BDSP.

The much-awaited remakes of their original 2006 counterparts, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are soon to be released.

As always, these two versions of the game bring with them some differences that fans need to know about before they decide which game they want to purchase.

Luckily, the only major difference between these two games is the selection of Pokemon they have.

Other than the different selection of Pokemon, there aren’t any gameplay differences between the two versions. The gameplay of the two games is exactly the same.

And as for the story, the only story difference between Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is that the story of Brilliant Diamond focuses on Dialga while Shining Pearl’s story is centered around Palkia.

Hence, to decide which version you want to buy, the only thing you need to know is what exclusive Pokemon each version offers.

As of right now, 24 exclusive Pokemon have been confirmed for each game, including exclusive Legendary Pokemon.

An important thing to note is that Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl introduce a new area called “Ramanas Park” where Hall-of-Famers will be able to encounter Legendary Pokemon from other regions.

So Brilliant Diamond will have the Legendary Dogs from the Johto region while Shining Pearl will have the Legendary Birds from the Kanto region.

Below, we’ve listed down all the exclusive Pokemon that Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have, so you can decide which version of the game you want to play.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Exclusives

Name Type
Aggron Steel/Rock
Aron Steel/Rock
Cranidos Rock
Dewgong Water/Ice
Dialga Steel/Dragon
Entei Fire
Honchkrow Dark/Flying
Ho-Oh Fire/Flying
Kecleon Normal
Lairon Steel/Rock
Larvitar Rock/Ground
Mightyena Dark
Murkrow Dark/Flying
Poocheyna Dark
Pupitar Rock/Ground
Raikou Electric
Rampardos Rock
Scizor Bug/Steel
Scyther Bug/Flying
Seel Water
Skuntank Poison/Dark
Stunky Poison/Dark
Suicune Water
Tyranitar Rock/Dark

Pokemon Shining Pearl Exclusives

Name Type
Articuno Ice/Flying
Bagon Dragon
Bastiodon Rock/Steel
Glameow Normal
Houndoom Dark/Fire
Houndour Dark/Fire
Lugia Psychic/Flying
Misdreavus Ghost
Mismagius Ghost
Moltres Fire/Flying
Palkia Water/Dragon
Pinsir Bug
Purugly Normal
Salamence Dragon/Flying
Sealeo Ice/Water
Shelgon Dragon
Shieldon Rock/Steel
Slowbro Water/Psychic
Slowking Water/Psychic
Slowpoke Water/Psychic
Spheal Ice/Water
Stantler Normal
Walrein Ice/Water
Zapdos Electric/Flying

