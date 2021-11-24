Pokemon BDSP Poke Ball Types Guide

There’s no better feeling in the world when your Poke Ball throw is successful and a wild Pokemon gets added to your Pokedex. This guide will tell you about all the different types of Poke Balls available in Pokemon BDSP, helping you select the right Poke Ball for the right Pokemon.

Pokemon BDSP Poke Ball Types

Pokemon BDSP features fifteen different kinds of Poke Ball. One of them happens to be the generic Poke Ball that has been carried over from other Pokemon titles.

Poke Ball are pretty basic, and using it is all about skills. It won’t provide you with any additional powers for catching the Pokemon. Below are all the remaining Poke Balls that Pokemon BDSP has to offer.

Master Ball

Beginning with the best all-rounder Poke Ball, Master Ball is the most powerful Poke Ball that you can find in any Pokemon game, let alone Pokemon BDSP.

The chances of catching a Pokemon with Master Ball are 100%. If there’s a Pokemon that you don’t want to miss out on, better throw a Master Ball to secure your catch.

Dive Ball

The second Poke Ball on our list is the Dive Ball. Dive Ball works well with the Pokemon that resides underwater.

Dusk Ball

The powers of this Poke Ball are unleashed after the sun goes down. If you’re catching a Pokemon at night or in any dark area, Dusk Ball is your go-to.

Great Ball

The powers of this Poke Ball lie somewhere between a generic Poke Ball and a Master Ball. The chances of catching a Pokemon with Great Ball are higher than that of Poke Ball and less than that of Master Ball.

Heal Ball

Heal Ball will not only catch a Pokemon, but it will also replenish its HP and remove any status conditions.

Luxury Ball

Catching a wild Pokemon doesn’t necessarily mean it will grow fond of you. It can take some time for a wild Pokemon to feel at home with you. However, with this Ball, you can improve your relations with the wild Pokemon pretty quickly.

Nest Ball

If you’re catching a low-level Pokemon, then this Poke Ball would suffice. You need not waste any other powerful Poke Ball of yours.

Net Ball

Net Ball improves your chances of catching water or bug-type Pokemon. Now that you come across a wild Squirtle, you’ll know which Poke Ball to throw!

Premier Ball

This is a generic Poke Ball and doesn’t have any additional powers. It just looks cool and is more expensive.

Quick Ball

Quick Ball is helpful if you’re not willing to spend more time in a wild encounter. You can throw it at the beginning of the battle, and the chances are quite high that it’ll successfully catch the Pokemon.

Repeat Ball

If you come across a wild Pokemon that you’ve caught before, throw a Repeat Ball and save your other expensive Poke Balls.

Safari Ball

This is also one of the special Poke Balls, and it’s used in the Safari Zones.

Timer Ball

This Poke Ball is best used during the later stages of the battle. The more turns you take, the more powerful you will get.

Ultra Ball

Again, one of the best Poke Balls in the game that have a high rate of success for catching a wild Pokemon. It’s even better than a Great Ball.