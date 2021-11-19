After deleting a move in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you might regret your choice and feel like learning it again. Luckily, there is a simple way to do this. In this guide, we will tell you How to Relearn Moves in Pokemon BDSP.

In Pokemon BDSP, move relearning is a way to relearn the move you get when a Pokemon levels up. This is facilitated by an NPC called the Move Relearner.

You can relearn moves in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl from this NPC in exchange for a Heart Scale.

Move Relearner Location

You will find the move relearner in Pastoria City. This NPC is located in a house which is northeast of the Poke Mart right behind the man who is standing close to a waterfront.

This man can make your Pokémon relearn the moves it learned after leveling up. You can relearn any move from the first level to the level you are currently at.

What Moves Should You Relearn

You should relearn the level 1 moves as some of the final evolution have powerful moves which they learn at level 1. Move relearner is the best at relearning those powerful moves. You can also relearn the Pokémon level-up moves which you accidentally removed.

However, there are a few restrictions Move Relearner has in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Restrictions

They can’t make Pokemon relearn TMs.

They can’t make Pokemon relearn Egg Moves.

They can’t make Pokemon relearn the moves from their pre-evolution stages.

Move Relearner Services

The Move Relearners services cost Heart Scales. You have to pay 1 heart scale for every move you want your Pokémon to relearn. The more moves you want to relearn, the more heart scales you’ll need.

Where do you get heart scales in pokemon BDSP? Below we’ve mentioned some ways.

How to get Heart Scales

You will find heart scales by mining in the Grand Underground or by fishing with a Super Rod at the Pokemon League.

You may also find a Heart scale on an empty patch of grass to the left side of Psychic Mitchell on Route 212.