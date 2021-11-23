Individual Values or IVs in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl are hidden values unique for each Pokemon. In this guide, we will be going over How to Increase IVs in Pokemon BDSP.

How to Increase IVs in Pokemon BDSP

IVs are essential for the players to have unique stats and potential. These come in handy when you need to calculate different stats visible to players in the battle.

IVs are different from EVs in Pokemon BDSP as they are generated automatically and randomly for each player. IVs have values ranging from 0 to 31 for each stat. High IV in a specific stat means that a Pokemon has a high value in that stat.

Below are mentioned the different ways to increase IVs.

Switch Parents with Children

Once a Pokemon has hatched; check whether they have better IVs than that of their parents. If this is the case, then switch them with their parents to produce offspring with better IVs.

Breed Pokemon

You can pass a parent’s IVs to a child through breeding in the Nursery in Pokemon BDSP. A high IV Ditto will help you out in doing so.

Dittos can breed with any Pokemon, therefore; leave the Ditto and a Pokemon parent in the Nursery in Solaceon Town to start breeding.

Swap Dittos for Perfect IVs

Dittos with perfect IVs can go a long way when it comes to securing perfect IVs.

One thing that will be essential in doing so would be to get the perfect IV spread by having the right IVs in each of the six stats. Breed Dittos with perfect IVs in a way that they cover all of your stats.

Destiny Knot

Simply holding a Destiny Knot will allow a parent to transfer its 5 or 6 IVs.

The Ditto with a higher amount of IVs should hold this knot while breeding. This knot is easily acquirable on Route 224, by the blocked area of Victory Road.