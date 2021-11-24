Pokemon BDSP Grand Underground Guide

Grand Underground is a cave located beneath the Sinnoh region in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. In this guide, we’ll be discussing all the features included in the Grand Underground as well as the features removed from it in Pokemon BDSP.

Pokemon BDSP Grand Underground

Grand Underground is an updated and expanded version of the Underground feature in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Unlike its previous version, it now consists of 6 distinctive sections that can be entered through different entrances via Sinnoh.

Old Man Missions

The Grand Underground is locked by default. To unlock it, you must head over to the Eterna City and interact with the Underground man. The Underground man is a bald old man who’s found inside the building, right to the Pokemon Center.

Talk to him and receive an Explorer Kit, continued by the tutorial he gives on the various ways to enter the Grand Underground, along with a few missions to complete. Missions such as:

Visit Grand Underground: Rewards Red, Blue, and Green Sphere S.

Dig up Treasure or spheres: Rewards Digger Drill.

Create a Secret Base: Rewards Square Pedestal XS and Sturdy Pedestal S.

Visit Another Player’s Secret Base: Rewards Round Pedestal M.

Once you’ve visited the Grand Underground and received the reward, it’s time to complete other Old man Missions added to your list.

Below is a list of all missions given by the Old Man, along with the new features in Pokemon BDSP.

Digging

The first feature is Digging, which was originally used in the retro Pokemon games. This feature allows you to dig inside the cave and find Treasure.

This is basically a mini-game where you’ll dig for Treasure such as Fossils, Spheres, or Statues. To do so, simply use a Sledgehammer or Pickaxe.

The Sledgehammer is used to dig larger portions, whereas the Pickaxe takes out smaller parts of the rocks. Both have their own duties, and to change the weapon of your choice, simply press R.

However, when digging, make sure to complete the Treasure Hunt before the crack reaches the left side as the wall collapse once it does.

Secret Base

Another feature is drilling your own secret base within the cave. The base can be created via a Digger drill found in the Traps menu.

Just drill through the wall you like and create your secret base. You can further decorate your base with the Treasure you found, such as the Pokemon Statues, which then dictates what Pokemon will be a part of the Hideaways.

However, you can’t create more than one secret base. If you do, the previous base will be destroyed.

Pokemon Hideaways

Speaking of Hideaways, Pokemon Hideaways is a newly added feature in the Pokemon series that allows the trainer to find different types of Pokemon and catch them, some of which are Hideaways exclusives and can’t be found anywhere else.

Diglett

Throughout the tunnels of the Grand Underground, you’ll come across either Diglett or Dugtrio dropping pink sparkles that help you dig Stone Boxes by charging your gauge and increasing your digging chances.

Burying Spheres

Burying Spheres is really simple. Just go to the Sphere menu and select bury. Once you’ve buried the Sphere, it grows over time.

There are many types of spheres such as Red, Green, Blue, Prism, and Pale. Out of which, red, green, and blue grow faster than the rest. You’ll see them gradually growing after a few days.

Additionally, you can bury multiple spheres of the same color to get a bigger one even faster.

Spiritomb

To unlock Spiritomb, you must complete a few objectives:

Place Odd Keystone in Hallowed Tower

Talk to 32 NPCs in Grand Underground

Return to Hallowed Tower and battle Spiritomb

Odd Keystone is a hidden item found inside Twinleaf Town. You can get it from the Black Belt trainer on Route 208, or you can simply dig for it in the Grand Underground. Once found, place it in Hallowed Tower on Route 209.

You must talk to 32 different NPCs in the Grand Underground to increase your Tally. Note that characters other than NPCs don’t provide Tally, and that includes Sphere Traders as well.

Lastly, head back to the Hallowed tower to interact with it and battle Spiritomb to unlock it.

Removed Features

With all the newly added features, the developers had to remove certain parts of the game. Below is a list of all the features removed from Pokemon BDSP: