Mew and Jirachi are among the rarest Pokemon in the Pokemon franchise. In this guide, we will explain how to get Mew and Jirachi in Pokemon BDSP if you own the previous titles.

How to Get Mew and Jirachi in Pokemon BDSP

If you are a returning fan of the Pokemon franchise and own both Pokemon Sword and Shield & Pokemon Let’s Go, then be happy because you will be receiving two extremely rare Pokemon; Mew and Jirachi whenever you play Pokemon BDSP.

There are a few prerequisites and things you need to consider to receive the gift though and that’s what we’ll be clarifying in this guide.

First of all, make sure that you buy the newly released Pokemon BDSP on the same account on which you had the save date for both the previous entries.

Pokemon Sword and Shield is needed for Jirachi and Pokemon Lets Go is needed for Mew. These rewards are only being offered for a very limited time so you should hurry up!

Once you’ve made sure that the correct accounts are logged in, you are ready to launch Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and move on to the next step in getting Mew and Jirachi.

How to Unlock Mew and Jirachi

Start playing Pokemon BDSP and save your game once for your progress to get synced to the cloud. After that, you need to travel to Floaroma Town and head to the left entrance.

You will see some flower fields on the left side and that’s exactly where you need to go. In the middle of the fields, you will spot a man and woman standing together.

Jirachi Location

Go and talk to the old man to start a dialogue after which he will tell you that there is a Pokemon he wants to gift you and that would be Jirachi.

Mew Location

Go and talk to the old woman to start a dialogue after which she will tell you that there is a Pokemon she wants to gift you and that would be Mew.

This is how you can claim your reward for playing the previous titles and get both Mew and Jirachi in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.