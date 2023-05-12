Persona 5 Strikers Magic Skills Guide

If you’re looking to learn more about the Magic Skills in Persona 5 Strikers, then we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ll walk you through all the information you need to know about each Magic Skill, including its effect, SP and location.
Persona 5 Strikers Magic Skills
Persona 5 Strikers has many of the familiar magic skills from the persona series. They can be categorized into the following
- Fire Skills
- Ice Skills
- Elec Skills
- Wind Skills
- Psy Skills
- Nuclear skills
- Bless Skills
- Curse Skills
- Almighty Skills
Fire Skills
Agi
This skill can be used by Carmen and Jack-o’Lantern.
- Effect: Inflicts light fire damage to enemies present within a certain radius.
- SP: 8
Maragi
This skill can be used by Carmen and Hua Po.
- Effect: Inflicts light fire damage to enemies present within a large radius and has a small chance to apply Burn on the inflicted enemies.
- SP: 10
Agilao
This skill can be used by Carmen and Lamia.
- Effect: Inflicts medium fire damage to enemies present within a large radius and has a small chance to apply Burn on the inflicted enemies.
- SP: 14
- Location: Sendai Jail – Strong Shadow
Maragion
This skill can be used by Carmen, Eligor, Queen Mab and Neko Shogun.
- Effect: Inflicts medium fire damage to enemies present within a large radius and has a small chance to apply Burn on the inflicted enemies.
- SP: 16
- Location: Okinawa Jail – Strong Shadow
Agidyne
This skill can be used by Carmen, Cerberus and Queen Mab.
- Effect: Inflicts heavy fire damage to enemies present within a certain radius and has a small chance to apply Burn on the inflicted enemies.
- SP: 24
Maragidyne
This skill can be used by Carmen, Mara and Lilith.
- Effect: Inflicts heavy fire damage to enemies present within a large radius and has a small chance of applying Burn on the inflicted enemies.
- SP: 26
- Location: Abyss Jail
Inferno
This skill can be used by Lucifer and Carmen.
- Effect: Inflicts very heavy fire damage to enemies present within a large radius and has a small chance to apply Burn on the inflicted enemies.
- SP: 38
Ice Skills
Bufu
This skill can be used by Silky and Goemon.
- Effect: Inflicts light ice damage to enemies present within a certain radius and has a small chance to apply Freeze on the inflicted enemies.
- SP: 8
Mabufu
This skill can be used by Silky, Goemon and Andras.
- Effect: Inflicts light ice damage to enemies present within a large radius and has a small chance to apply Freeze on the inflicted enemies.
- SP: 10
Bufula
This skill can be used by Goemon, Jack Frost and Ame-no-Uzume.
- Effect: Inflicts medium ice damage to enemies present within a certain radius and has a small chance to apply Freeze on the inflicted enemies.
- SP: 14
- Location: Sendai Jail
Mabufula
This skill can be used by Lilim, Goemon and Queen Mab.
- Effect: Inflicts light ice damage to enemies present within a large radius and has a small chance to apply Freeze on the inflicted enemies.
- SP: 16
Bufudyne
This skill can be used by King Frost and Queen Mab.
- Effect: Inflicts heavy ice damage to enemies present within a certain radius and has a small chance to apply Freeze on the inflicted enemies.
- SP: 24
- Location: Osaka Jail – Strong Shadow
Mabufudyne
This skill can be used by Lilith and Black Frost.
- Effect: Inflicts very heavy ice damage to enemies present within a large radius and has a small chance to apply Freeze on the inflicted enemies.
- SP: 26
- Location: Abyss Jail
Elec Skills
Zio
This skill can be used by Pixie and Captain Kidd.
- Effect: Inflicts light elec damage to enemies present within a certain radius and has a small chance to apply Shock on the inflicted enemies.
- SP: 8
- Location: Shibuya Jail – Strong Jail
Mazio
This skill can be used by Pixie and Captain Kidd.
- Effect: Inflicts light elec damage to enemies present within a large radius and has a small chance to apply Shock on the inflicted enemies.
- SP: 10
Zionga
This skill can be used by Shiisa and Captain Kidd.
- Effect: Inflicts medium elec damage to enemies present within a certain radius and has a small chance to apply Shock on the inflicted enemies.
- SP: 14
- Location: Sendai Jail – Strong Shadow
Mazionga
This skill can be used by Naga and Mothman.
- Effect: Inflicts medium elec damage to enemies present within a large radius and has a small chance to apply Shock on the inflicted enemies.
- SP: 16
Ziodyne
This skill can be used by Yatagarasu and Naga Raja.
- Effect: Inflicts heavy elec damage to enemies present within a certain radius and has a small chance to apply Shock on the inflicted enemies.
- SP: 24
Maziodyne
This skill can be used by Yatagarasu and Naga Raja.
- Effect: Inflicts very heavy elec damage to enemies present within a wide radius and has a small chance to apply Shock on the inflicted enemies.
- SP: 26
- Location: Abyss Jail
Thunder Reign
This skill can be used by Naga Raja.
- Effect: Inflicts very heavy elec damage to enemies present within a certain radius and has a small chance to apply Shock on the inflicted enemies.
- SP: 36
Wind Skills
Garu
This skill can be used by Zorro and Bicorn.
- Effect: Inflicts light wind damage to enemies present within a certain radius.
- SP: 6
- Location: Shibuya Jail – Strong Shadow
Magaru
This skill can be used by High Pixie and Zorro.
- Effect: Inflicts light wind damage to enemies present within a certain radius.
- SP: 8
Garula
This skill can be used by High Pixie and Zorro.
- Effect: Inflicts medium wind damage to enemies present within a certain radius.
- SP: 12
Magarula
This skill can be used by Koppa Tengu and Zorro.
- Effect: Inflicts medium wind damage to enemies present within a certain radius.
- SP: 14
Garudyne
This skill can be used by Kurama Tengu and Fortuna.
- Effect: Inflicts heavy wind damage to enemies present within a certain radius.
- SP: 22
Magarudyne
This skill can be used by Lilith and Norn.
- Effect: Inflicts heavy wind damage to enemies present within a certain radius.
- SP: 24
Panta Rhei
This skill can be used by Norn.
- Effect: Inflicts very heavy wind damage to enemies present within a certain radius.
- SP: 34
Vacuum Wave
This skill can be used by Fortuna.
- Effect: Inflicts very heavy wind damage to enemies present within a certain radius.
- SP: 36
Psy Skills
Psi
This skill can be used by Succubus and Milady.
- Effect: inflicts light psy damage to enemies present within a certain radius. The damage dealt scales up with the number of mental status conditions on the target.
- SP: 8
- Location: Shibuya Jail – Strong Shadow
Mapsi
This skill can be used by Milady.
- Effect: inflicts light psy damage to enemies present within a large radius. The damage dealt scales up with the number of mental status conditions on the target.
- SP: 10
Psio
This skill can be used by Milady, Okuninushi and Legion.
- Effect: inflicts medium psy damage to enemies present within a certain radius. The damage dealt scales up with the number of mental status conditions on the target.
- SP: 16
Mapsio
This skill can be used by Kaiwan and Milady.
- Effect: inflicts medium psy damage to enemies present within a large radius. The damage dealt scales up with the number of mental status conditions on the target.
- SP: 16
Psiodyne
This skill can be used by Bugbear, Okuniunshi and Kali.
- Effect: inflicts heavy psy damage to enemies present within a certain radius. The damage dealt scales up with the number of mental status conditions on the target.
- SP: 24
- Location: Osaka Jail – Strong Shadow
Mapsiodyne
This skill can be used by Forneus.
- Effect: inflicts heavy psy damage to enemies present within a large radius. The damage dealt scales up with the number of mental status conditions on the target.
- SP: 26
- Location: Abyss Jail
Nuclear Skills
Frei
This skill can be used by Orthros and Johanna.
- Effect: Inflicts light nuclear damage to enemies present within a certain radius. The damage dealt is increased if the target has the Burn, Shock or Freeze status effects on them.
- SP: 8
Mafrei
This skill can be used by Setanta and Johanna.
- Effect: Inflicts light nuclear damage to enemies present within a large radius. The damage dealt is increased if the target has the Burn, Shock or Freeze status effects on them.
- SP: 10
Freila
This skill can be used by Johanna.
- Effect: Inflicts medium nuclear damage to enemies present within a certain radius. The damage dealt is increased if the target has the Burn, Shock or Freeze status effects on them.
- SP: 14
- Location: Sendai Jail – Strong Shadow
Mafreila
This skill can be used by Mithras and Johanna and Unicorn.
- Effect: Inflicts medium nuclear damage to enemies present within a large radius. The damage dealt is increased if the target has the Burn, Shock or Freeze status effects on them.
- SP: 16
- Location: Okinawa Jail – Strong Shadow
Freidyne
This skill can be used by Ganesha and Johanna.
- Effect: Inflicts heavy nuclear damage to enemies present within a certain radius. The damage dealt is increased if the target has the Burn, Shock or Freeze status effects on them.
- SP: 24
Mafreidyne
This skill can be used by Trumpeter, Mot and Johanna.
- Effect: Inflicts heavy nuclear damage to enemies present within a large radius. The damage dealt is increased if the target has the Burn, Shock or Freeze status effects on them.
- SP: 26
Atomic Flare
This skill can be used by Ganesha.
- Effect: Inflicts heavy nuclear damage to enemies present within a certain radius. The damage dealt is increased if the target has the Burn, Shock or Freeze status effects on them.
- SP: 36
Cosmic Flare
This magic skill can be used by Mot.
- Effect: Inflicts very heavy nuclear damage to enemies present within a large radius. The damage dealt is increased if the target has the Burn, Shock or Freeze status effects on them.
- SP: 38
Bless
Kouha
This skill can be used by Pithos.
- Effect: Inflicts light bless damage to enemies present within a certain radius.
- SP: 8
Hama
This skill can be used by Archangel.
- Effect: Has a tiny chance to kill all enemies present within its range instantly.
- SP: 8
Makouha
This skill can be used by Archangel and Pithos.
- Effect: Inflicts light bless damage to enemies present within a large radius.
- SP: 10
- Location: Sendai Jail – Strong Shadow
Hamaon
This skill can be used by Dominion.
- Effect: Has a medium chance to kill all enemies present within its range instantly.
- SP: 10
Mahama
This skill can be used by Mithra.
- Effect: Has a tiny chance to kill all enemies present within its range instantly.
- SP: 12
Kouga
This skill can be used by Mithra and Pithos.
- Effect: Inflicts medium bless damage to enemies present within a certain radius.
- SP: 14
Makouga
This skill can be used by Mithra and Principality.
- Effect: Inflicts medium bless damage to enemies present within a large radius.
- SP: 16
Kougaon
This skill can be used by Dominion and Pithos.
- Effect: Inflicts heavy bless damage to enemies present within a certain radius.
- SP: 26
- Location: Abyss Jail
Makougan
This magic skill can be used by Metatron and Pithos.
- Effect: Inflicts very heavy bless damage to enemies present within a large radius.
- SP: 26
- Location: Tree of Life and Wisdom – Strong Shadow
Curse
Eiha
This skill can be used by Arsene.
- Effect: Inflicts light curse damage to enemies present within a certain radius.
- SP: 8
Mudo
This skill can be used by Pisaca.
- Effect: Has a tiny chance to kill all enemies present within its range instantly.
- SP: 8
Maeiha
This skill can be used by Slime.
- Effect: Inflicts light curse damage to enemies present within a large radius.
- SP: 10
Mamudoon
This skill can be used by Alice.
- Effect: Has a medium chance to kill all enemies present within its range instantly.
- SP: 14
- Location: Osaka Jail– Strong Shadow
Eiga
This skill can be used by Mithra and Black Ooze.
- Effect: Inflicts medium curse damage to enemies present within a certain radius.
- SP: 14
- Location: Sendai Jail – Strong Shadow
Maeiga
This skill can be used by Mithra, Arahabaki and Arsense.
- Effect: Inflicts medium curse damage to enemies present within a large radius.
- SP: 14
- Location: Okinawa Jail – Strong Shadow
Eigaon
This skill can be used by Forneus, Seth and Nebiros.
- Effect: Inflicts heavy curse damage to enemies present within a certain radius.
- SP: 24
Mudoon
This skill can be used by Nebiros.
- Effect: Inflicts heavy curse damage to enemies present within a certain radius.
- SP: 24
Maeigaon
This magic skill can be used by Mara, Arsene and Abaddon.
- Effect: Inflicts very heavy curse damage to enemies present within a large radius.
- SP: 26
- Location: Tree of Life and Wisdom – Strong Shadow
Almighty
Life Drain
This skill can be used by Legion and Pisaca.
- Effect: Siphons HP from the targets.
- SP: 10
Megido
This skill can be used by Valjean and Mothman.
- Effect: Inflicts medium almighty damage to enemies present within a certain radius.
- SP: 14
Megidola
This skill can be used by Mot, Valjean and Norn.
- Effect: Inflicts heavy almighty damage to enemies present within a large radius.
- SP: 24
- Location: Tree of Life and Wisdom – Strong Shadow
Megidolaon
This magic skill can be used by Metatron, Valjean and Alice.
- Effect: Inflicts very heavy almighty damage to enemies present within a large radius.
- SP: 36