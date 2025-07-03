How To Get The Dryleaf Seal In Elden Ring

Dryleaf Seal is a new sacred seal in Elden Ring introduced with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. A seal of a sacred order known as Dryleaf, this seal enhances the holy ring incantations.

In this guide, we will help you locate Dryleaf Seal in Elden Ring and tell you how to use it effectively with certain ring incantations to boost your holy build.

Dryleaf Seal Location in Elden Ring

Dryleaf Seal in Elden Ring can be looted from a ledge below Bonny Village, near a path guarded by the Grave Birds.

However, this area can’t be accessed by a simple route. You must first find the hidden path in the Shadow Keep to reach it.

Start from the Front Gate site of grace and defeat the Golden Hippopotamus boss. From the arena, turn left and follow the path upstairs until you reach the dining hall.

Go out and turn left to notice a lot of burning ships on the roof. Go to the other side of the roof to find a ladder to the left. Use the ladder to reach the waterfall below.

Go through the waterfall to find a hidden area. Collect the Domain of Dragons painting from a secluded room and hit the illusory wall in the same room.

This will lead you to another path with a coffin you can interact with. Take the coffin to reach the Castle’s Watering Hole site of grace.

This area is known as Ruins of Unte and is a graveyard for the Furnace Golems. Go through the area to reach the Recluse’s River Upstream site of grace.

From the area, follow the left ledge (make sure to use the Torrent to jump over the gaps) until no more path is left. Jump to the right ledge and follow the path until you notice a ledge below.

Drop down on the ledge and go left. Follow the path until you notice a lot of graves to your left.

Turn to that path while keeping close to the left ledge. Drop down to the ledge to the left once you notice a message (a permanent one by the developers).

FYI Beware of the Grave Birds in the area, as they can gang up on you and kill you easily.

Interact with the corpse below to collect the Dryleaf Seal in Elden Ring.

Dryleaf Seal Stats and Requirements

Dryleaf Seal in Elden Ring plays an important role as it increases the attack power of ring incantations by 15%. It requires 27 Faith and 8 Strength to use. This sacred seal has C scaling with Faith and E scaling with Strength.

This seal has no weapon skill and can’t be infused with any Ash of War. You also can’t apply any magic or grease to this weapon either.

Dryleaf Seal can be upgraded up to +25 with the help of Smithing Stones and deals up to 304 damage with 70 points in Faith stat.

This sacred seal enhances the following incantations.

Discus of Light

Multilayered Ring of Light

Triple Rings of Light

Radagon’s Rings of Light

This seal also stacks with itself (upon using two Dryleaf Seals) to increase the damage of the above incantations by 32%. You can also pair it with Golden Order Seal and Radiant Golden Mask to increase the attack power by 39%.

However, the Multilayered Ring of Light won’t benefit as it is not a Golden Order Incantation. When compared to the Erdtree Seal, the Dryleaf Seal has lower Incantation Scaling, making it less desirable.