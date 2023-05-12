Persona 5 Strikers Hidden Desire Locations Guides

In this Persona 5 Strikers Hidden Desire Locations guide, we have listed down all the Persona 5 Strikers Mona Desire Box locations for you.

Persona 5 Strikers Hidden Desire Locations

Persona 5 has many different types of collectibles, one of which are the Hidden Desires. Hidden desires are spread through different dungeons. They are somewhat difficult to find as they look similar to loot pickups in P5 Strikers.

Below we have listed down the Hidden Mona Desires, the dungeon in which they are located and where they can be found inside the dungeon.

Trapped in Wonderland

Dungeon: Shibuya Jail

You will get this request when in Shibuya Jail and the objective here will be to “Find the forgotten desire for Morgana.” The desire that you are looking for will be found in the underground waterway of the area where you first interacted with Sophia in the game.

You have to go through the series of sluice gates, and you will find the desire on the southmost gate. The availability chances of this desire box are 8/8. You will also unlock many new accessories from Sophia’s shop as a reward for finding this desire box.

Trapped in a Nightmare

Dungeon: Sendai Jail

You can find this desire box in Sendai jail; just go to the northwest corner of the jail map on Hirose street. Here you will have to use your phantom moves and also use the invisible platforms to reach the roof of the building and you will find the desire box on top of the roof.

The availability for this one is 8/11 and you will unlock even more accessories in Sophia’s shop as a reward for finding this mona desire box.

Trapped in a Frozen Hell

Dungeon: Sapporo Jail

You can find this desire box in Sapporo jail. Take the path through the chapel when you cross the Arboreum area and when you get past the area with robotic quadrupeds, you will find the desire box.

The availability for this one is 8/17 and you will get “Increased BAND Skill further bonds level cap” as a reward for finding this mona desire box.

Trapped in Ruins

Dungeon: Okinawa Jail

You can find this one in Okinawa jail, just go to the north section lab of the area and get inside the shipping container room on the right side. In order to find this desire box, you will have to use the crane and move up some of the containers in the middle.

The availability of this desire box is 8/23, whereas you will get “Divine Grace Skill card” as a reward for finding this desire box.

Trapped in Shrine Gates

Dungeon: Kyoto Jail

You can find this desire box in Kyoto jail. Get to the Inari Taisha checkpoint and when you get past the status of fox couple, go to the fenced section where you see bamboo surrounding the area. You will find the desire box here in the lower right corner of the map.

The availability for this one is 8/24 and you will get a “Concentrate Skill card” for getting this mona desire box.

Trapped in a Dystopia

Dungeon: Osaka Jail

This forgotten desire will be found in Osaka jail, just get to the storage container area and use your phantom vision and you will find a path leading you to the desire box.

The availability for this one is 8/28 and you will get “Power increase bonus” as a reward for finding this mona desire box.

Trapped in the Abyss

Dungeon: Abyss

As the name suggests, this desire box will be found in the Abyss jail. This one is a donated desire that you will find by the ledges that are on the left side after you cross the third checkpoint.

The availability for this one is 8/30 and you will get “Increased BAND Skill further bonds level cap” as a reward for finding this mona desire box.

Trapped in the Great Tree

Dungeon: Tree of Knowledge

This one, as the name suggests, will be found in the “Tree of Life and Wisdom.” You can find this donated desire on the right ledge right next to the chest up on the fifth floor.

The availability for this one is 8/30 and you will get “Master Coffee recipe” as a reward for finding this mona desire box.