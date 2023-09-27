Payday 3 Rock The Cradle Stealth, Loud, Overkill Guides

Rock the Cradle is one of the starting heists that you will be doing in Payday 3. You will be taking on the challenging task of stealing a Crypto Wallet that contains all the dirty money obtained through shady businesses happening under the table in Neon Arcade.

With cameras, guards, and alarms in a multi-layered level with an amazing soundtrack to pack it all together, there is more to look out for than you might think.

You can complete Rock the Cradle heist in three methods: Stealth, Loud, and the most difficult one, Overkill. The steps are the same but the process is unique for all three methods so let’s look into it.

How to complete “Rock the Cradle Stealth” in Payday 3

Completing the Rock the Cradle heist in Stealth requires a lot of patience in Payday 3. While avoiding security cameras, alarms, and guards, you must make your way to the back of the Neon Arcade and then find another way to walk out without being seen.

Get the QR Codes for Rifkin’s Office

Enter Neon Arcade through the front door and make your way to the end, past the dancers by the Neon Lounge Bar. You will see the VIP Club entrance on your right but it will be guarded by two Bouncers who won’t allow you to pass without an invitation.

To get an invitation you need to search Cassandra Rifkin’s office, so start by getting through the door leading to the stairs on your left. Crouch to avoid detection and make quick work of the lock check.

Go up the stairs, through the door, and unlock the door across to get into Rifkin’s office. Once you are through you will see a QR Code Scanner on the wall as shown in the image above.

However, the QR Codes are with Rifkin who will be highlighted on the map for you. To find Rifkin, go back down the stairs towards the entrance and you will see a woman with a black suit and red skirt walking in the bar with a phone on her back.

Crouch behind her and wait till you are not being observed to hack the phone. Follow her around till the digital key has finished downloading which will take a few seconds.

After it is complete, go back up to her office, scan the QR code, and grab the VIP invitation after the display case opens. However, you can’t just enter the VIP club just yet, as you are required to authenticate the invitation with RFID.

Authenticate the VIP Invitation

The RFID required to authenticate your VIP invitations during the Rock the Cradle Stealth Heist in Payday 3 can be found either in the Staff Room beside the VIP club entrance or up the stairs on the tables across. This is random for each player.

For the Staff Room entrance, you will need to crouch and unlock the door after passing the lock check. To access the upstairs area, go near the entrance and use the stairs on the left to head up. Next comes the hard part.

To avoid the cameras in the area, hide behind the pillar on the right till the camera is facing away from you and run towards the wall with the giant headset sign.

Hug the wall till the cameras calm down, put the invitations on the RFID, hack the computer, and stay put. Make sure you are not detected by the camera on the pillar across so move around to get away from its line of sight.

After the computer shows you a green signal, take the invitations and hug the left side to get back downstairs.

Get the Blue Keycard

You can finally enter the VIP Club to advance your Rock the Cradle Stealth heist in Payday 3. Show your invitations to the bouncers and get inside.

It is important to point out here that some players may experience a bug with the Bouncers where they still do not let you in after seeing your VIP invitation. To fix this bug, you can either hang around the premises till it resolves itself or restart the heist.

Before rushing into the club though, look back and grab the Blue Keycard from the bouncer’s back without alerting anyone. This is important because you need the Blue Keycard later on to complete the Rock the Cradle Stealth heist in Payday 3. If you miss this opportunity, you will have to return all the way back.

Get the Red Keycard

Head down but you don’t want to enter the IT room on your left yet because you are still missing the Red Keycard. Instead, go towards the doors on your right, lockpick the Accounting Office, the door in the very back, and head upstairs. Be careful as there is a camera pointing toward the office, so wait under it till it looks away to unlock the door.

Head to the black cabin next to the desk and grab the Red Keycard inside with a code on the shelf for unlocking more loot. The code was 2069 in our case. On your way out look at the chair and remember the code listed on the paper as well. It was 1992 for us.

Now head back down to the IT room but it will be blocked by a guard. Go to the bar in front of him, crouch down, and use the prop on the table to create a distraction.

Quickly lockpick the door as the guard is away and carefully head inside to not get spotted by the camera ahead. Use the Red Keycard to unlock the IT Room door and make your way inside.

Secure the Crypto Wallet

After finally entering the IT room during the Rock the Cradle heist, you can unlock the door on your left in two different ways in Payday 3. You can either put your mask on or pass the biometric scan to unlock the door.

If you are going the Mask-off route, take a step back and look at the whiteboard in the cubby right before the door. You will see a switch that you need to flip to unlock the door. It was L115 Green Switch for us. It will be randomized, so don’t worry if it is not the same because the process will not be any different.

To flip the switch, leave the room, head upstairs, and unlock the first door on your left using the Blue Keycard leading into the Electrical Facility. You will find a row of switchboards, each with its unique code. Find the one that you got, ours was L115, and flip the right colored switch, ours was green.

Instead of going back to the IT Room, go to the Accounting Office where you got the Red Keycard and use the computer on the desk to override the crypto wallet. Unlock the safe on the shelf to your left to get another code, for us, it was 7496.

Go back to the IT room, you may need to distract the guard again or sneak past him, to get inside. You will have the biometric scanner cleared and the door will be open this time.

Grab the Crypto Wallet inside and head out of the IT room area. To secure the Crypto Wallet during the Rock the Cradle Stealth Heist in Payday 3, go behind the bar area after leaving the IT. Throw the wallet and any loot you are carrying behind the boxes to secure it.

Escape the club

It is time to make your escape, but do not leave the club just yet. There is more loot that you can steal in your surrounding areas.

There is a vault across the bar in the Maintenance room that you can unlock using one of the three codes you found in the Accounting Office. For us, it was 7496, the one in the safe to unlock The Vault door.

There will be a lot of cash and since it is pretty close to the extraction point, you can make a quick buck while you are there.

Once you are done, head up the stairs on the right, unlock the door using the Blue Keycard, and make your escape. This will complete the Rock the Cradle heist in Stealth in Payday 3.

How to complete “Rock the Cradle Loud” in Payday 3

If stealth is not your thing then you can complete the Rock the Cradle heist in Loud in Payday 3. Note that once the alarm goes off, the Crypto wallet will expire but you can still grab all the remaining loot in the area. It will significantly lower the total loot you get but if that is a sacrifice you are willing to make then let’s get started.

Head inside Neon Arcade through the front door and head behind the dancers to find the VIP Club entrance on your right next to Neon Lounge Bar.

You can either steal the VIP passes from Rifkin’s Office to get inside the VIP Club entrance and then trigger the alarm or pull your gun out from the get-go, whichever floats your boat.

If you don’t have the VIP area unlocked, you will get to break in using a drill that will break through the lock. It will need fixing from time to time so don’t venture too far away from the area.

While you are waiting for the VIP entrance to open, take the hostages as human shields and gather them in an area to tie them up or trade them so the oncoming assault is delayed.

After the drill is done, move the tanks on your right to open up the vent space which you will use later.

To set up your extraction point, go outside the building and grab the cage parts on your left in yellow bags. Bring them back and place them in the dancers’ area to build a cage to keep yourself and the loot safe once you escape.

Activate the vault’s keypad

Otherwise, head downstairs and be quick on your feet because as time passes, the enemies will keep getting stronger.

Your first stop is the Maintenance Room across the bar from the stairs which you need to unlock by passing the key check. Enter the room on your right to access The Vault room.

The Vault will need to be unlocked using an untraditional method because the keypad got deactivated due to the alarm.

Head right from the room, and you will find the power board mounted on the short wall in the area under the stairs. It will allow external support to hack into The Vault but you need to stand guard and stop enemies from interfering till it is done.

Get into the vault

Once you get the go signal, you need to find the codes for The Vault in the Accounting Office. Go right from the entrance stairs, enter through the Accounting Office door, and head up the stairs to enter the Office.

You will find three codes out of which only one will unlock the door. Since it is randomized the code and the correct option will differ for each player.

The first code will be in a safe on the shelf next to the table, the second one will be on the red chair in front of the computer and the last one will be inside the black room next to the table on a shelf in the back.

With each code memorized, head back down the stairs and open the vent at the mid-way point for a direct shortcut to The Vault.

Unlock The Vault to get the loot bags and make your way up to the extraction point where you set up the cage.

Wait until the chopper arrives

Once you have collected all the loot, you will need to defend yourself until the getaway chopper arrives.

To do this, you should break the skylight and prepare for a final stand. However, this will not be easy, as the police will also arrive and do everything they can to prevent your escape.

Be sure to keep an eye out for any enemies who may try to steal your hard-earned rewards from the loot cage.

Once the getaway chopper arrives, you should quickly make your way to the designated circle to complete the Rock the Cradle Heist in Loud in Payday 3 and make your escape.

How to complete “Rock the Cradle Overkill” in Payday 3

Overkill is the highest difficulty Payday 3 has to offer on Rock the Cradle Heist which includes indestructible security cameras and lead guard with unlimited radio spawns.

Triggering the alarm will give you a great combat experience to test your skills out but the stealth one, in our opinion, puts you up to the real challenge.

It differs slightly from how normal stealth is executed so we only mentioned areas that will prove unique or difficult.

Having the Glitch Protocol Skill will prove invaluable here as it allows you to hack guards for 5 seconds and additionally, de-agro them if you happen to get caught. This is also one of the best skills to unlock early in Payday 3.

To start, don’t enter Neon Cradle from the front door, instead make your way to the right for the kitchen access. Wait for the camera to turn the other way and quickly pass the lock check to unlock the door.

The accountant will be playing cards in the Black Knight room downstairs in the VIP Club area. You can grab his business card on the small table near the painting on your left and use the phone in the Staff Room to open the Crypto Wallet. It opens up a new possibility if you are looking for something new.