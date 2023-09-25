How To Take Hostages In Payday 3

In Payday 3, you can take Hostages to favor you in different situations. You can follow the same route as the last iteration of Payday and shout at these hostages for them to get down. After that, you can tie them up and tell them to stand back up.

You can take these hostages and trade them to delay the assault. Moreover, you can use hostages as human shields to stop the security personal. However, you must ensure you don’t kill them in Payday 3, as severe repercussions will occur. I will discuss how you can use the Hostages to benefit from different situations.

How to Tie Up Hostages in Payday 3

You will see many NPCs roaming around the area during your heist mission. These will mostly be the staff at a jewelry store or other places related to your heist missions.

To tie up the hostages, you can pick any of these and then push them. This way, they will fall on the ground in a curled-up position. Furthermore, this act can also be done by shouting at any of the hostages while pointing your weapon at them. This way, they will panic and similarly get on the ground in Payday 3.

Then you can go to them, and here you will be presented with two options. The first one will press F, tell them to get up, and then use them as a human shield. The second option in Payday 3 will be to hold onto the F key for you to Tie up their hands. On a console (Xbox/PS), you can press the X button on your controller to tie up the hostages.

How to Trade Hostages

Once the hostage is tied up, you can hold the F key again and give it as a hostage. They will go off on their own by running away. However, you must ensure they don’t evade and run off beforehand during this process.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

After you tie them up, you can let them go to the authorities, and this trade-off will significantly benefit you. This will extend the time before the authorities decide to come in, allowing you to plan your next move with the remaining Payday 3 hostages.

Lastly, it would be best to remember that the number of hostages you can trade to increase the time will vary. After some time, the time will not increase even if you offer to sell some of the remaining hostages. However, you need to watch out for more significant difficulties. The police will not hesitate to fire at you if you have one or two hostages.

What happens If You kill A Hostage in Payday 3?

If you end up killing a hostage (civilian) during your heist mission, you will lose cash. This can be attributed to the fact that you will lose $29,300 by killing a single hostage. Any more of these causalities will also result in you losing money.

Moreover, if you shoot a hostage in Payday 3, it will alert the security personnel outside. They will come rushing inside and gun you down. The timer for delaying the assault will decrease drastically during this encounter, and you will have to deal with the cops in a direct shoot-out.

Use the hostages to your advantage in delaying the time. Lastly, if there are some essential hostages, like a manager, etc., you can use them to unlock the safes and doors.